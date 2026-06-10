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Barcelona finally make Marcus Rashford decision

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:24 - 10 June 2026
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Barcelona have stopped stalling and made the decision on Marcus Rashford's future.
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Barcelona have reportedly chosen not to activate their €30 million buy option for England international forward Marcus Rashford, as he is set for a return to Manchester United

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Barcelona's decision 

The report of Barcelona’s decision arrived today, Wednesday, June 10, five days before the June 15 contractual deadline to trigger the buy-out clause.

Sporting director Deco attempted to negotiate a reduced transfer package or secure a secondary, consecutive loan extension, but Manchester United stood their ground on the non-negotiable figure. 

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The collapse of the deal was cemented following Barcelona’s capture of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon for €70 million plus variables, with Barcelona prioritising the younger forward's pressing capabilities over Rashford's match-winning prowess.  

End of the road for Marcus Rashford 

The rejection marks a frustrating end to what was widely considered a successful, resurgent season for the 28-year-old attacker in Spain. 

After arriving on loan from Old Trafford last summer following a falling out with Ruben Amorim, Rashford revitalised his career under Flick, accumulating 49 total appearances and delivering 28 combined goals and assists across all competitions. 

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Most notably, the forward immortalised his short stay by firing home a spectacular, decisive free-kick against Real Madrid to secure a Clásico victory that directly contributed to Barcelona successfully retaining their LALIGA crown. 

Having previously expressed a desire to settle down permanently in Catalonia, Rashford has been left hanging. Subsequently, he has removed Barcelona from his social media bios. 

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