Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford

Despite a club and national team career which seems to pit them against each other, Anthony Gordon has a cordial relationship with Marcus Rashford.

New Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon has opened up about his private conversations with Marcus Rashford, revealing that the winger provided him with advice about life in Catalonia despite their competition for a starting wing spot on the England national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Barcelona prioritise Gordon over Rashford

Gordon officially sealed a transfer from Newcastle United to Camp Nou late last month, signing a five-year contract valid until 2031 for a staggering initial fee of €70 million (£60.7 million) plus an additional €10 million in performance-related variables.

This expensive acquisition immediately raised questions regarding Rashford's future with the Spanish giants.

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Despite both players occupying the same areas of the pitch and sharing a remarkably similar profile, Barcelona financed Gordon's arrival while they continuously haggle over triggering the accessible €30 million (£26 million) purchase clause required to permanently secure Rashford's services.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle scores | Image credits: Imago

Rashford shows support to Gordon

Rashford's permanent transfer currently remains in limbo, even after he enjoyed a spectacular loan spell during the 2025/26 campaign, where he registered 14 goals and 11 assists across 49 total appearances to help Barcelona capture the LALIGA title.

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However, as the two forwards prepare together in the national team camp to help England achieve world domination this summer, Gordon dismissed any suggestions of an awkward dynamic.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 25-year-old praised his international teammate's character despite the complex situation. "He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barca.”