Ghana vs Panama 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Form suggests another upset is on the way

Ghana and Panama clash at Toronto Stadium in the early hours of Thursday morning in Group L, both looking to commence their World Cup campaigns on a positive note.

With England and Croatia widely expected to contest the top two positions, the loser of this match faces a steep climb to reach the knockout rounds.

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A win here would represent a genuine platform for either side to spring a surprise in the group, while a defeat likely leaves the losing team reliant on results elsewhere across the final two matchdays.

Ghana vs Panama match preview

Ghana and Panama both enter Group L as the lower-ranked sides in a bracket that also includes England and Croatia, two nations with deep World Cup pedigrees.

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For Ghana, this is a match they will feel they ought to win, yet it carries genuine risk.

Carlos Queiroz, appointed only months before the tournament, has had limited time to impose his preferred defensive structure and transition-based approach on a squad containing real attacking talent.

The Black Stars comfortably secured their spot at the World Cup with eight draws, one draw and just the single defeat in CAF qualifying, finishing as winners of Group I, six points ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

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However, since their concluding qualification match – a narrow success over Comoros in Accra on October 12 – they’ve suffered defeats to Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1) and Mexico (2-0) this year to rack up a seven-game winless run (D1 L6).

Panama, under Thomas Christiansen, arrive as a more settled unit despite their relative inexperience on the global stage.

Christiansen has coached Panama since 2020 and has built a team identity rooted in defensive shape and set-piece organisation.

During their World Cup debut on the Russian stage in 2018, they were arguably the minnows of the 32-team competition, losing three group-stage matches to England, Belgium and Tunisia before booking an early flight home.

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However, the 2023 Gold Cup final, 2024 Copa America quarter-finals and 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final demonstrate consistent improvement in regional competition.

Their CONCACAF qualifying campaign was unbeaten, and they conceded just four goals across eight matches.

Now back on the world stage, Los Canaleros are looking to advance into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in their history, with the best third-placed route providing genuine hope for the Group L underdogs.

Ghana vs Panama head-to-head

There have been no prior meetings, but Ghana have won two of three previous World Cup matches against CONCACAF teams – all versus the USA.

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Meanwhile, Panama’s sole World Cup clash with an African side was their 2-1 defeat to Tunisia at Russia 2018.

Ghana vs Panama bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Panama to win 3.48 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.00 Medium Player prop Antoine Semenyo anytime goalscorer 3.10 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Panama to win

While Ghana have more World Cup experience than their opponents, it’s the Central Americans who arrive in better form.

The Black Stars are winless across their last six internationals, with their recent draw ending a five-game losing streak.

Panama, meanwhile, have been an incredible force under Christiansen.

Los Canaleros have lost just two of their last 13 matches, with defeats coming only against Brazil and Mexico.

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They will be confident of getting past the African nation and securing their first-ever World Cup win.

Both teams to score – Yes

Both teams are likely to adopt an attacking approach in their quest to secure three points in the group. Consequently, we could be in for plenty of action in the final third.

Queiroz has decent attackers at his disposal, but deploying them in the right areas is key.

Panama have also been highly efficient under Thomas Christiansen. They’ve scored 10 goals in their last five matches, averaging two goals per game.

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They also managed to score twice against Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly, which further strengthens their case to score here.

All five of Panama’s recent outings saw both teams score, even as they conceded 11 goals in that run.

Ghana also haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 10 World Cup matches, while their last six saw them concede at least twice.

Antoine Semenyo anytime goalscorer

The Black Stars have a few stars they can call upon, especially in the attacking third.

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Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to lead from the front as the focal point of their offence. Notably, 12 of his last 14 scoring appearances for Ghana saw the goal count rise above two.

While he will be a threat, there’s another star capable of changing the course of the game, having done so several times for the club.

Antoine Semenyo finally got his major move to Manchester City in January, and you’d have thought he has been a part of the squad for years with how quickly he settled in.

Man City star Semenyo || imago

He scored three goals in his last four appearances, which highlights his strong form.

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Queiroz is likely to utilise the former Bournemouth man as his prime creator and attacker, and Ghana will reap the rewards. The value he provides also makes backing him to score an appealing option.

Ghana vs Panama team news

Ghana are without the services of midfielder Thomas Partey after he was denied a World Cup visa by the Canadian government.

The former Arsenal enforcer will remain at the Black Stars' training base in Boston before likely returning to the starting XI for the matches against England and Croatia.

Apart from Partey, Ghana have a full squad to select from, with veteran captain Jordan Ayew expected to get the nod at the top of the pitch, supported by Ernest Nuamah and Antoine Semenyo from the flanks.

Arguably Panama's best player, Adalberto Carrasquilla has missed all of his nation's warm-up matches due to injury.

However, the Pumas midfielder was spotted in training on Sunday and could play a part in Toronto off the bench, with head coach Christiansen refusing to rush the 27-year-old back.

Anibal Godoy is the elder statesman of Los Canaleros at the age of 36, hoping to win his 156th international cap on Thursday.

Ghana vs Panama predicted lineups

Ghana predicted XI (4-5-1)

Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Owusu, Yirenkyi, Nuamah, Boakye, Semenyo; Ayew

Panama predicted XI (3-4-3)

Mosquera; Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade; Murillo, Godoy, Harvey, Davis; Rodríguez, Díaz, Fajardo

Ghana vs Panama prediction

After a stuttering run of friendly results, Ghana need to find their feet quickly at this World Cup, with England and Croatia to come next week.

However, Panama’s unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying record and Christiansen’s disciplined defensive setup make a clean Ghana victory far from certain.

Los Canaleros drew three times in eight qualifying matches without losing once, and their ability to frustrate and grind out results is well-documented.

They have form on their side, and we predict a narrow Panama win to deliver one of the early shocks of the 2026 tournament.