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'Give him chances, he scores' – Norway coach praises Haaland before Iraq clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:30 - 16 June 2026
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Norway manager Stale Solbakken has expressed confidence in Erling Haaland's ability to lead the Scandinavian nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken believes star striker Erling Haaland is ready to make a major impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the Manchester City forward as the best goalscorer in world football.

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The Scandinavian nation begins its campaign against Iraq in Boston on Tuesday, knowing a positive start could prove crucial in a highly competitive group that also includes France and Senegal.

Solbakken full of confidence in Haaland

Speaking ahead of Norway's opening fixture, Solbakken highlighted Haaland's exceptional goalscoring ability and backed him to deliver on football's biggest stage.

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"Hopefully he'll have a very big impact. He's our goalscorer. I think he's the world's best goalscorer," Solbakken said.

The Norway manager revealed that the striker benefited from a short break following a demanding season and has steadily improved throughout the team's preparations.

He added, "He's physically fit, and he was given a little bit of a break towards the end of the season. I think gradually he has played better and better in training here.

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"If you give Erling chances, he tends to score. Hopefully, the team can also give him the service he needs."

Haaland arrives at the World Cup with an outstanding reputation.

The prolific striker claimed his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons and has maintained an extraordinary scoring rate for Norway, netting 55 goals in just 50 international appearances.

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