Senegal vs Norway: Pape Thiaw declares World Cup clash a 'final' as Lions face Haaland test

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has labelled his side’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage encounter against Norway as a final.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has stressed that his team must avoid any mistakes when they face Norway in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup clash at MetLife Stadium.

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The Lions of Teranga are under pressure following their 3-1 defeat to France in their opening group match, leaving them with little margin for error.

No special plan for Haaland - Thiaw

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Thiaw described the game as a do-or-die affair for his side.

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“It’s an important match, a final for us, because we know a negative result could cost us a place in the next round,” Thiaw said.

The Senegal coach acknowledged the quality of the Norwegian side, who began their campaign with an impressive 4-1 victory over Iraq.

“Norway is a very good team, very strong offensively and athletically,” he added.

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Much of the pre-match attention has focused on Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland, who scored twice in the victory over Iraq and remains one of the most feared forwards in world football.

However, Thiaw insisted Senegal will not focus solely on stopping Haaland.

He said, “Erling needs no introduction. He’s a great striker, but there won’t be an anti-Haaland plan. There will be an anti-Norway plan.”

The coach expressed confidence in his experienced defensive unit, noting that several of his defenders regularly compete at the highest level in European football.

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“We have top-level defenders who have played in very high-level competitions and have had to face strikers of this calibre.

“We knew we were in a tough group. Every match is a final. We messed up the first one against France, but we still have two chances. Now we can’t afford any more mistakes," he added.