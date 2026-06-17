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'I will play until 80' – Mbappé responds to critics following Senegal win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 03:39 - 17 June 2026
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Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Kylian Mbappé produced a match-winning performance as France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.
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France captain Kylian Mbappé delivered a memorable performance against Senegal, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory and becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer.

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The French forward was the difference-maker in the second half as Les Bleus overcame a stubborn Senegalese side to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an important win.

Mbappé's brace saw him surpass Olivier Giroud as France's highest goalscorer in international football history.

His goals proved decisive as France secured all three points in a challenging Group I encounter.

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Mbappé dismisses criticism

Despite his historic display, Mbappé insisted he was not motivated by recent criticism directed at him.

When asked whether the performance was a response to his detractors, the 27-year-old made it clear that outside opinions are not his focus.

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"I'm not playing for revenge," Mbappé said after the match.

The French captain then delivered a memorable response regarding the constant scrutiny surrounding his performances.

"If I wanted to silence all the critics, I have to play until I'm 80 years old."

Rather than focusing on criticism, Mbappé emphasised that his priority remains helping France achieve success on the international stage. The forward stressed that representing his nation remains his biggest motivation.

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"I'm only focused on doing my best for my country. That's it. Full focus on that."

France entered the tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy, and their opening victory has strengthened confidence within Didier Deschamps' squad.

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