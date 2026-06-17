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2026 FIFA World Cup: Senegal captain slams USA travel ban

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:31 - 17 June 2026
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Terranga Lions captain Kalidou Koulibaly weighed on the USA immigration policy stifling African support at the World Cup.
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Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has criticised the partial travel ban imposed by the United States, expressing frustration that many devoted supporters were prevented from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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What Koulibaly said 

Speaking immediately following Senegal’s 3-1 Group I defeat to France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the defender highlighted the stark crowd disparity at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, where French supporters visibly and significantly outnumbered the Senegalese fanbase. 

"The federation did the work for us to have parents or our close family with us," Koulibaly told reporters. "But it’s true that some supporters couldn’t fly to America. I think that every team can have their people, so I don’t understand why people from Africa cannot have their people."  

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Koulibaly, former Chelsea defender || Imago

Uphill battle without Senegalese backing

The noticeable absence of travelling African fans is a direct result of a controversial immigration policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in December 2025, which imposed a partial travel ban suspending some countries, directly affecting World Cup participants Senegal and the Ivory Coast. 

Despite the impact on his nation's supporters, Koulibaly reiterated his desire to steer clear of the political controversy, stating, "I don’t want to speak about politics or something like this. I just want to speak about football, enjoy football, and I think football is for everybody." 

Following their opening defeat, Senegal now faces a steep uphill battle to qualify from their group, needing crucial results in their upcoming fixtures against Norway and Iraq without the full, vibrant backing of their home crowd. 

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