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Senegal's Mbaye eclipses Messi, tops Aghahowa to become youngest African World Cup goalscorer

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:38 - 16 June 2026
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Despite losing the opening game, Senegal had a moment to celebrate thanks to Ibrahim Mbaye
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Senegal's youngster Ibrahim Mbaye made history during the Teranga Lions’ opening World Cup match on Tuesday against France

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Although Senegal suffered a tough 3-1 loss to the 2018 champions, the PSG teenager gave African fans a huge reason to celebrate.

Teenage Prodigy Scores Amazing Debut Goal

Exciting forward Ibrahim Mbaye, who was identified as one of the youngsters to watch out for at the 2026 World Cup, stunned the crowd by sprinting down the right side of the field, cutting past a defender, and unleashing a ferocious shot.

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The ball smashed past France's goalkeeper, Mike Maignan into the net before he could react, making the young Paris Saint-Germain star the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history at just 18 years and 142 days old.

With this beautiful goal, he beats the African record, which was once held by Nigeria's Julius Aghahowa, who scored at twenty years old in 2002 against Sweden.

The most recent milestone was held by Mbaye’s Senegalese compatriot Moussa Wague, who scored at 19 years and eight months in 2018.

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Surpassing Global Icons on the World Stage

The amazing goal means Mbaye has officially outshone Argentina's legendary superstar Lionel Messi, who was older when he scored his first World Cup goal at 18 years and 357 days.

The Senegalese teenager has now become the fourth-youngest goalscorer in the entire history of the World Cup, sitting behind only the great Pelé, Manuel Rosas, and Spain’s Gavi.

He also stands proudly as the second-youngest player ever to score a goal during their very first World Cup match.

This incredible individual milestone gives Senegal huge confidence as they quickly move past the opening defeat and prepare for their upcoming must-win group matches against Group C rivals Norway and Iraq.

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