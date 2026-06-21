Norway vs Senegal 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: African giants to get the Haaland treatment

Norway will look to extend their perfect start early in the FIFA World Cup group stage when they play Senegal on Monday.

The Scandinavians sit top of Group I after a commanding 4-1 win over Iraq on Matchday 1, and a second win here would effectively book their passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

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Senegal, by contrast, suffered a 3-1 defeat to France and face potential early elimination if they cannot find a result at MetLife Stadium.

This is a pivotal fixture for both sides, but the stakes cut far deeper for Senegal, whose 2002 quarter-final legacy will count for little if they cannot find a result on Monday night.

Norway vs Senegal match preview

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Nicknamed “the group of death”, Group I has already delivered two entertaining fixtures.

France and Norway lead the group with three points apiece, while Senegal and Iraq are in precarious positions after round one.

Norway have waited a long time for a moment like this.

After missing out on five consecutive World Cups, Ståle Solbakken’s side qualified through UEFA with a perfect eight-from-eight record, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five in the process.

Now sitting pretty at the Group I summit after one matchday, Norway can secure a place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup in Monday's meeting with Senegal in East Rutherford.

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Their opening 4-1 demolition of Iraq underlined that this is not a Norway side here to make up the numbers. Haaland scored twice, and the attacking depth is real.

Thanks to their marginally superior goal difference over 2022 runners-up France, Norway occupy top spot in Group I and will be assured of a place in the last 32 with a win in round two, regardless of what transpires in Les Bleus' showdown with Iraq.

Senegal’s campaign, by contrast, has started on a far rockier note.

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The 3-1 defeat to France was not a catastrophe in terms of the scoreline given the quality of the opposition.

However, the manner of it, with Senegal conceding three times while managing just one goal in stoppage time through Ibrahim Mbaye, raises questions about defensive solidity under pressure.

All nations remain in with a chance of last-32 qualification after one matchday, but defeat for Senegal on Tuesday coupled with France taking at least a point from their meeting with Iraq would consign them to a third-placed finish at best.

Norway vs Senegal head-to-head

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Senegal's only previous head-to-head with Norway back in 2006 ended in a 2-1 friendly triumph for the Lions of Teranga, as a Vikings team boasting John Arne Risse and Brede Hangeland were sunk by Moussa Ndiaye and Babacar M'Baye Gueye.

Having also fallen to a 3-2 friendly loss to the USA before a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in their preparatory period, Senegal could suffer a four-game winless run in all tournaments for the first time since June 2018, when they were last absent from the World Cup.

Norway vs Senegal bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip - Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.95 High Double chance Norway to win or draw 1.37 High Player prop Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer 2.05 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals

Norway benefited from a shaky performance by Iraq in their opening victory.

With Haaland leading the line, the Vikings capitalised on opposition errors and scored two in either half, although their fourth was a late Aymen Hussein own goal.

Norway have now scored three or more goals in four of their last seven fixtures, including a heroic 4-1 win at San Siro to knock Italy out of World Cup qualification.

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Senegal appeared to have recovered from their difficult Africa Cup of Nations campaign with two friendly victories. However, three consecutive winless matches since then have caused concern.

Both sides boast exceptional attacking talent, so they are unlikely to blank. Expect them to treat the crowd to a handful of goals.

Norway to win or draw

The odds available for a Norway victory reflect a respectably competitive matchup, but the evidence points clearly toward Solbakken’s side.

Norway’s qualifying record of 37 goals in eight wins is not just a number; it speaks to a team that has learned to convert dominance into results, and that pattern has carried into the tournament itself.

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Senegal are Africa’s most decorated side at this level, boasting a quarter-final finish in 2002 and a Round of 16 appearance in 2022.

However, Norway are in commanding form after their opening victory over Iraq. Haaland is scoring, and Senegal arrive here having conceded three goals in their first match.

Senegal are a difficult side to break through, but with Haaland in fiery form, the Scandinavians look the more likely to walk away with at least a point. Or all three.

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Senegal may have the edge in most positions, but Erling Haaland is priceless for Norway.

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Unlike Sadio Mane, who has struggled in his last two games, the Norwegian has been phenomenal and could not have asked for a better World Cup debut. His 38 goals in 52 appearances for City in 2025/26 demonstrate his immense impact on the pitch.

The Manchester City marksman opened his World Cup account against Iraq with a simple tap-in from David Wolfe’s cross. He doubled his tally on the stroke of half-time, capitalising on Zaid Tahseen’s disastrous backpass to restore Norway’s lead.

Senegal are now in his crosshairs. If Senegal neutralise Haaland’s threat, they have every chance of a positive result.

However, that is easier said than done against one of the best strikers in world football.

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Norway vs Senegal team news

Norway finished their win over Iraq with a couple of defensive concerns, as David Moller Wolfe was forcibly withdrawn in the 73rd minute, while Julian Ryerson complained of muscular fatigue at full time.

However, the pair have made swift recoveries and are expected to be available for the group leaders, who will therefore have every player at their disposal.

Now on an 11-game scoring sequence for his country, Haaland had more shots (5) than successful passes (4) against Iraq, the first player to do so in a World Cup game since Fernando Torres in Spain's triumphant 2010 run.

Meanwhile, Senegal are also reported to be working with a fully-fit squad ahead of Tuesday's match, in which Thiaw's only major selection dilemma lies in the final third.

Mbaye's strike against France made the 18-year-old the youngest African scorer at the World Cup, and has also seen the teenager throw his hat into the ring for a start over Ismaila Sarr.

The Crystal Palace attacker should be retained alongside Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, though, as Thiaw keeps faith with an identical starting lineup.

Norway vs Senegal predicted lineups

Norway predicted XI (4-3-3)

Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Senegal predicted XI (4-3-3)

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Norway vs Senegal prediction

The key contest is straightforward: can Senegal’s defence contain Haaland and Martin Odegaard’s creative supply, or will Norway’s relentless forward press be too much for a side already short on confidence?

Fearsome firepower is present at both ends of the field, although neither side has convinced defensively of late, giving rise to a spectacular watch for the neutrals.

Only 10 places separate Norway and Senegal in the world rankings, and a high-scoring affair appears a likely outcome, as both sides' fight for a last-32 spot continues into the final matchday in Group I.