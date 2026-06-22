2026 FIFA World Cup Day 11 recap: Cape Verde match Nigeria’s record as Mo Salah makes history for Egypt

Mo Salah made history for Egypt as Cape Verde's impressive run continued at the World Cup. || X

Mo Salah made history for Egypt as Cape Verde's impressive run continued at the World Cup. || X

Cape Verde and Egypt delivered strong performances as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continued on Sunday and the early hours of Monday.

Day 11 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Cape Verde and Egypt play their second group games, with Spain and Belgium also in action.

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The day’s action kicked off with Spain’s clash against Saudi Arabia before Belgium faced Iran in Los Angeles.

Uruguay and Cape Verde then faced each other in Miami before Egypt wrapped up the day’s action with a clash against New Zealand.

Here’s a recap of how all the games went down.

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Spain’s quality on full display

Questions were raised after Spain’s goalless draw against Cape Verde in their opener, but La Roja quickly dispelled those questions and doubts as they showed their quality against Saudi Arabia in their second group game.

Luis de la Fuente’s men showed why many tipped them to win the World Cup as they brushed aside the Green Falcons 4-0 in Atlanta.

The game was over as early as the 10th minute after Lamine Yamal, who came off the bench against Cape Verde, put Spain ahead with a tap-in from Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross.

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Yamal’s goal made him the second youngest goalscorer in Spain’s World Cup history, behind his Barcelona teammate, Gavi.

Following Yamal’s goal, the floodgates opened as Oyarzabal, who was criticised for his performance against Cape Verde, scored two quickfire goals in the 21st and 24th minutes to put Spain 3-0 ahead at the break.

The second half resumed with Spain picking up from where they left off, as Hassan Altambakti diverted the ball into his own net to give La Roja a commanding 4-0 win.

The win put Spain at the top of Group H, ahead of their final game against Uruguay in Mexico.

Belgium in real danger

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This may not be their golden generation, but Belgium were still expected to be the favourites to qualify as Group G winners.

However, the Red Devils now find themselves staring at a group exit after playing a goalless draw with Iran.

Rudi Garcia’s men had started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, but a win against Iran would have pushed them closer to a knockout round qualification.

However, despite 68% of the possession having seven shots on target, Belgium could not find a way past the impressive Alireza Beiranvand in Iran’s goal.

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It could have even got worse for the Red Devils after Nathan Ngoy was sent off for a last-man foul in the 67th minute. However, Iran could not take advantage of the extra man, with the match finishing goalless.

Cape Verde show they belong on the biggest stage

Coming into this expanded World Cup, critics argued that teams like Cape Verde would dilute the quality of the competition.

However, the Blue Sharks have made these critics eat their words after a strong showing in their first two games.

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They started their campaign with an impressive draw against tournament favourites Spain in Atlanta.

If there were people who still doubted them after the performance, Pedro Leitão’s men cleared those doubts with another strong showing in their second group game against Uruguay.

The tiny African side held the two-time world champions to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining game in Miami.

It was the Blue Sharks who drew first blood, as Kevin Pina put them ahead with a long-range free kick for Cape Verde’s first-ever World Cup goal.

#GetThisChip - Only one other nation in the entire history of the World Cup had ever scored its first ever goal via direct free kick: Argentina, with Luis Felipe Monti's strike vs France on 15.07.1930. 96 years later, Cabo Verde join the club with Kevin Pina's goal vs Uruguay. — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) June 21, 2026

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It was the first time since Luis Felipe Monti's strike for Argentina against France that a debutant would score their first World Cup goal from a direct free kick.

However, Cape Verde could not hold on to the lead, as Uruguay restored parity through Maximilliano Araujo before Agustin Canobbio put them ahead in the sixth minute of added time in the first half.

But despite falling behind, the Blue Sharks refused to go away, and they got a deserved point, as Helio Varela capitalised on a poor back pass to finish into an open net from outside the box.

2 - Cabo Verde es el segundo equipo africano que marca dos goles desde fuera el área en una Copa Mundial de la FIFA, el otro fue Nigeria ante Grecia en EEUU 1994. Sal. pic.twitter.com/J89RvF5NQx — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 21, 2026

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With both of their goals coming from outside the box, Cape Verde became the second African team to score two goals from outside the area after Nigeria against Greece in 1994.

The Blue Sharks are now in a strong position to qualify for the knockout round, as they face Saudi Arabia in their final group game.

As for Uruguay, they are heading towards an early exit unless they beat Spain in their final group match.

History-making Salah fires Egypt to a win

Egypt recorded their first World Cup win, thanks to a brilliant performance from their talisman, Mo Salah.

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Salah, who provided an assist in Egypt’s 1-1 draw against Belgium, scored and set up another as the Pharaohs came from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1.

The All-Whites opened the scoring through Finn Surman, but Mostafa Ziko restored parity in the 58th minute.

Salah then got on the act, as he put the Egyptians ahead in the 67th minute, making him Egypt’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

The Liverpool legend then turned from scorer to provider, as his corner was headed home by Trezeguet to give Egypt a 3-1 win.

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