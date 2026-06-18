Scotland vs Morocco 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Group C decider up for grabs

Gillette Stadium is in for a show on Friday as Scotland and Morocco lock horns in Group C.

Win here and Scotland would be in a commanding position heading into their final group fixture against Brazil.

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Morocco, level on one point after drawing 1-1 with Brazil, also cannot afford to fall further behind.

With Haiti almost certainly needing a miracle, this match is effectively a contest for the two available qualification spots alongside the group leaders.

Scotland vs Morocco match preview

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Scotland will look to extend their perfect start early in the FIFA World Cup group stage when they face Morocco at Boston Stadium on Friday.

They sit top of Group C after their opening 1-0 win over Haiti, and three points here would put them in a commanding position to reach the knockout rounds.

The Tartan Army were far from convincing against Haiti in their tournament opener, but John McGinn's first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

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The win against Haiti secured only their fifth World Cup finals victory across 24 matches at the tournament, and Steve Clarke’s side now find themselves with the opportunity to reach the knockouts for the first time in the country’s history.

That is the weight of this fixture for Scotland; not just three points, but the chance to rewrite an eight-tournament narrative of group-stage exits.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrive with very different expectations.

After finishing fourth in Qatar in 2022, they got their campaign off to a solid start with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil in their opener.

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That result built on the Atlas Lions’ perfect qualification cycle (W8), along with their Arab Cup and Africa Cup of Nations titles.

While they cannot secure qualification for the round of 32 even if they win on Friday, it would leave them in a very strong position heading into their final game against Haiti.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side have been identified as potential dark horses for the trophy this summer considering the quality in their squad, and their performance against Brazil did send out a message.

Scotland vs Morocco head-to-head

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This is the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Morocco winning the last encounter 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup group stage.

Scotland have won four of their last six matches in all competitions, losing two.

Morocco are unbeaten in five of their last six World Cup group games against European teams (W2, D3).

The Atlas Lions can set a new record for the longest unbeaten run of World Cup group games by an African nation here as they seek a sixth (W2, D3).

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Scotland vs Morocco bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Morocco to win 1.79 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.66 Medium Player prop Brahim Diaz anytime goalscorer 3.33 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Morocco to win

Morocco are the more accomplished side in this fixture, and their draw against Brazil on Matchday 1 reinforced their quality at this level.

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Their qualifying record of five wins from five with only one goal conceded, combined with their resilience in drawing with Brazil, marks them as a genuinely difficult team to beat.

Scotland’s World Cup record of four wins from 23 previous finals matches means a back-to-back victory would be a significant overachievement, even accounting for the 1-0 win over Haiti.

The Atlas Lions have the creativity through Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari and the defensive structure to see this out.

Under 2.5 goals

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Both opening group games were low-scoring affairs, with Scotland winning 1-0 and Morocco drawing 1-1 with Brazil.

Neither manager will be reckless with a qualification-defining match this early in the group.

Scotland are likely to sit deep and look to frustrate, and Morocco have not historically been a high-volume attacking side.

However, the Atlas Lions’ tactical discipline, centered on Amrabat’s screening and an organized back four, should limit Scotland’s opportunities.

This has the profile of a structured, controlled game rather than an open affair.

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Brahim Diaz anytime goalscorer

Brahim Díaz is Morocco’s most dangerous creator and has been among the most prolific scorers in their recent fixtures.

Brahim Diaz scores for Morocco || Imago

He has scored six times in recent Morocco form and demonstrated the ability to perform at the highest level with Real Madrid.

His movement between the lines and his habit of arriving into the penalty area late make him difficult for a compact Scotland midfield to track consistently.

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In a game where Morocco are expected to control large portions of possession, his movement in the final third and technical quality on the ball make him the most likely source of a decisive moment.

Scotland vs Morocco team news

While Scott McKenna (calf) is a doubt for Scotland's second match, Clarke's team are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Morocco, and it would not be a surprise to see an unchanged XI take to the field.

Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland found it difficult to have an impact against Haiti, but the pair are likely to continue in the final third of the field, with McGinn and Scott McTominay operating in a deeper area for Scotland in this contest.

Ryan Christie is arguably the one pushing hardest to break into the starting side, but Ben Gannon-Doak is expected to continue down the right.

Morocco, meanwhile, could also be unchanged from their clash with Brazil, as no fresh injuries have been reported from the camp at this stage of proceedings.

Saibari, who is set to join Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven this summer, led the Morocco line against Brazil and got his name on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui are also set to be notable starters for the Atlas Lions in this match.

Scotland vs Morocco predicted lineups

Scotland Predicted XI (4-4-2)

Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

Morocco predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Scotland vs Morocco prediction

The key question for Scotland is whether they can defend deep and hurt Morocco on the counter.

Clarke is unlikely to chase the game early against this level of opposition, so the first goal will be decisive.

A Scotland win would be a genuine upset; a draw would suit both sides’ qualification arithmetic more than either manager would admit publicly.

However, we are expecting a strong Morocco outfit to move onto four points in the group courtesy of a narrow success.