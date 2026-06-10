Rúben Dias reportedly moving on from Maya Jama split with Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior

Portugal's World Cup star has fuelled fresh speculation about his love life ahead of this summer's tournament.

Rúben Dias is reportedly back in contact with Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, reigniting interest in his love life just weeks after his split from Love Island host Maya Jama.

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According to reports, the Manchester City and Portugal defender has reconnected with Melchior, the actress best known internationally for her roles in The Suicide Squad, Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago

Ruben Dias is being linked with Portugues actress Daniela Melchior | Instagram

The development comes less than two months after Dias and Jama ended their 18-month relationship

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While neither Dias nor Melchior has publicly commented on the speculation, fans have been quick to point to a series of recent sightings and social media interactions that have fuelled rumours of a renewed connection.

Fresh sightings spark new romance speculation

The latest reports emerged after Melchior was spotted in attendance during Portugal’s recent pre-World Cup friendly against Chile. Daily Mail reports that Dias and Melchior were reportedly present at the same music festival last month, while fans have highlighted their activity on social media, including mutual likes and interactions that have not gone unnoticed.

Daniela Melchior | Instagram

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The pair were previously linked before Dias began dating Jama, leading many supporters to speculate that the footballer may have rekindled a relationship with someone from his past.

Daniela Melchior | IMAGO

At this stage, however, there is no confirmation that the pair are romantically involved, and the reports remain firmly in the realm of speculation.

Life after Maya Jama

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama have brokem up| Instagram

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The rumours arrive shortly after Dias and Jama brought an end to one of football and entertainment’s most talked-about relationships.

The couple reportedly split in late April, with sources describing the separation as amicable and largely driven by the demands of their respective careers.

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama broke up in April 2026 | Instagram

Dias later addressed rumours that infidelity had played a role in the breakup, firmly denying the claims and revealing that even his 85-year-old grandfather had approached him about the speculation circulating online.

Maya Jama at the red carpet of the 2025 BRIT Awards | Getty

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Jama also spoke publicly about the end of the relationship, describing herself as an “all or nothing girl” who loves wholeheartedly but does not allow public opinion to dictate her personal decisions.