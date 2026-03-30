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‘Ronaldo hasn’t decided yet’ - Martinez backs Portugal star to continue beyond World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:14 - 30 March 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA
Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA - Photo: IMAGO
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez says Cristiano Ronaldo could continue playing beyond the 2026 World Cup.
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Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has expressed a strong belief that Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his legendary career even beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ronaldo || Imago
Ronaldo at Al Nassr | Imago

Ronaldo with over 965 official goals and 1,300 professional appearances by early 2026 still delivering for both club and country.

What Martinez said

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the Portuguese boss emphasised that Ronaldo’s continued presence in the national team is driven by performance and mentality, not reputation.

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He said, “I've always believed it's the body that determines when a player retires, but in reality, it's about the mind.

“Cristiano hasn't made that decision yet, even as he approaches 40 or 41.”

Martinez highlighted Ronaldo’s elite mindset as the key factor behind his longevity at the highest level of football.

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“At this level, it's not primarily about talent but about mentality and the ability to overcome adversity,” he explained.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to defy expectations with his fitness levels and goal-scoring consistency, remaining a vital figure for Portugal despite his advancing age.

The Portugal coach also aimed at what he described as inconsistent public narratives surrounding the global superstar.

“The biggest mistake is not judging him based on how he plays today,” Martinez noted.

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He pointed out how criticism of Ronaldo often shifts depending on team results.

“After the European Championship, the narrative was that Portugal didn't win because Cristiano played.

“Then, when we won the Nations League, the conversation shifted to what Portugal will do when Ronaldo retires,” he added.

Despite nearing 41, Ronaldo remains a central figure in Portugal’s squad as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

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