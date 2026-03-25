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Top 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still holds in football
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, and after more than 20 years in the game, CR7 has set Cristiano Ronaldo records that may never be broken.
At 41 years old and still leading the line for Al-Nassr, he continues to reshape the history of the sport. With over 965 official goals and 1,300 professional appearances by early 2026, he remains the most prolific scorer to ever play. Here are the top 10 milestones he still firmly holds.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals in UEFA Champions League history
Ronaldo is the undisputed king of Europe’s elite competition, sitting atop the scoring charts with 140 goals in 183 games. He also holds the single-season record, having netted an incredible 17 goals during the 2013/14 campaign.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo is awarded as the ALL-TIME TOP goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history.— Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) August 29, 2024
140 goals. 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/8pbm4zuYwo
2. Cristiano Ronaldo: Most Assists in UEFA Champions League
Often labeled a "pure finisher," the stats tell a different story. With 42 assists, Ronaldo leads this category as well, proving his all-around brilliance and vision on the biggest stage.
3. Most International Goals in Men’s Football
Ronaldo has scored a record 143 goals in 226 appearances for Portugal. Since surpassing Ali Daei in 2021, these Cristiano Ronaldo records on the international stage have moved into a league of their own.
4. Most Appearances in Men’s International Football
His 226 caps for Portugal are a testament to his longevity. Very few players in history have managed to exceed 200 international appearances, but Ronaldo’s consistency has set a new benchmark for durability.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo: Most Goals in UEFA European Championship History
Across five different Euros, Ronaldo has netted 14 goals. He also holds the record for the most assists (8) in the competition’s history, dominating the tournament like no one else.
6. Most Career Hat-Tricks
With 66 career hat-tricks for club and country, Ronaldo leads all active players. His ability to take over a game has seen him hit triples in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Saudi Pro League.
7. Most Penalty Goals in History
CR7 has scored over 180 successful penalties, making him the most lethal spot-kick taker in the world.
Ronaldo’s composure from 12 yards is unmatched. He has turned the penalty kick into a clinical art form throughout his career.
8. Most Goals Scored After Turning 30
Defying the typical "downward curve" of an athlete, Ronaldo has scored nearly 500 goals since his 30th birthday. This late-career explosion is one of the most impressive Cristiano Ronaldo records in modern sports.
9. Most UEFA Club Competition Goals
Beyond just the Champions League, Ronaldo’s total in all UEFA club competitions stands at 145 goals—a record that highlights his total dominance over European football for two decades.
10. Most Appearances by an Outfield Player
With well over 1,300 senior matches, Ronaldo holds the record for the most professional appearances by an outfield player. His physical conditioning and mental strength have allowed him to outlast almost every peer of his generation.