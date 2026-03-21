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‘Expectations are very high’ — Ex-Portugal star speaks on Ronaldo's last World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:17 - 21 March 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO
Portugal have extra motivation to win the 2026 World Cup because of Cristiano Ronaldo
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Ricardo Quaresma believes the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national football team squad could be the driving force behind a historic push for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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With the tournament expected to be Ronaldo’s last, emotions and ambition are running high within the camp.

Ronaldo’s presence fuels Portugal ambition

Speaking during the unveiling of Portugal’s new kit, Quaresma highlighted what he described as the “Ronaldo effect” on the current generation of players.

According to the former winger, Ronaldo’s presence adds a unique layer of motivation that pushes the team to aim higher.

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“They won the Nations League, and that is exactly what I’m talking about. We have a greater desire to win because Cristiano is in the squad,” Quaresma said.

He stressed that the opportunity to deliver a World Cup title for Ronaldo before his international career ends is inspiring both players and fans alike. For many within Portuguese football, lifting the trophy would represent the perfect farewell for one of the game’s greatest icons.

High expectations backed by quality squad

Quaresma also pointed out that Portugal’s ambitions are not based on sentiment alone, but on the undeniable quality within the squad. “Expectations are high, extremely high, because they have the quality to back them up,” he noted.

The former FC Porto and Beşiktaş JK star reflected on the nation’s triumph at UEFA Euro 2016, describing it as a proud moment that laid the foundation for even bigger dreams.

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Now, the focus has shifted firmly to the World Cup. Quaresma believes that adding a global title to Portugal’s achievements would be “the icing on the cake” for a generation that has already brought immense pride to the country.

With Ronaldo’s final World Cup on the horizon, Portugal head into the tournament carrying both expectation and belief that history could be within reach.

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