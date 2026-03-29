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‘Portugal look like any run-of-the-mill team’ – Mourinho slams national team claims they are nothing without Ronaldo

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:30 - 29 March 2026
Mourinho slams national team claims they are nothing without Ronaldo
Following Portugal's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, José Mourinho has claimed the national team is significantly weakened without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Despite fielding a strong lineup that included Nuno Mendes, Chico Conceição, Bruno Fernandes, and João Cancelo, Portugal failed to find the back of the net. 

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The friendly match proceeded without Ronaldo, who was not expected to feature after getting injured before the international break.

The result prompted a strong reaction from the former Fenerbahçe manager, who pushed back against the popular sentiment among some fans that the team is better off without the Al-Nassr star.

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What Mourinho said

Mourinho was blunt in his assessment, stating that Portugal loses its edge when its all-time leading scorer is absent.

"Take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture and Portugal look like any run-of-the-mill team," he commented.

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago

The decorated coach directly addressed those who have called for Ronaldo to be dropped from the squad, using the goalless draw as evidence of his importance.

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"People keep asking us not to call him up. Well, he didn’t play today and you saw the result," Mourinho said. 

"No threat, no fear from the opposition. Just a team being put under pressure by Mexico."The Ronaldo Effect

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates another international goal for Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates another international goal for Portugal.

Mourinho concluded by emphasising the psychological impact Ronaldo has on opponents, suggesting his mere presence on the field is enough to intimidate the opposition.

"When Ronaldo is on the pitch, the opposition thinks twice," he explained. "Without him, they don’t think at all."

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