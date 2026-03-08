"I'm grateful": Ronaldo celebrates the special women in his life this International Women’s Day

Ronaldo penned a heartfelt tribute on social media in honour of International Women's Day.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram today to honor International Women's Day, sharing a touching tribute to the women who inspire him daily.

In his post, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr star wrote: "Surrounded by strong women! Gio, my daughters, my mother and my sisters... I’m grateful for you every day. Happy Women’s Day!"

The message highlights his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez (affectionately called Gio), his daughters, Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda, and Eva Maria, his mother Dolores Aveiro, and his sisters, Katia and Elma Aveiro.

The Instagram post shared with his 672 million followers, includes a series of family photos and has quickly amassed 5.3 million likes and 34,800 comments, reflecting Ronaldo's massive digital influence.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Dolores Aveiro celebrating Real Madrid's 2017 Champions League final triumph

Ronaldo, known for his family-oriented posts, often shares glimpses into his personal life amid his storied career. This year's tribute aligns with previous years' acknowledgments, emphasizing gratitude and inspiration from the women around him.

Ronaldo Injury News Update

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during Al-Nassr’s 3–1 victory over Al-Fayha on February 28. While initial reports suggested simple muscle fatigue, subsequent medical tests revealed the injury is more serious than first anticipated, specifically involving a significant tear in his right thigh.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since travelled to Madrid, Spain, to undergo specialized rehabilitation with his personal physiotherapist.

Regarding his return, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Ronaldo will miss upcoming fixtures, including the recent match against Neom SC.

While there is no definitive timeline, current estimates suggest he could be out for two to four weeks. Despite this setback, Ronaldo has maintained elite form throughout the 2025/26 season.

In the Saudi Pro League, he has recorded 21 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances for Al Nassr who currently lead the summit.

