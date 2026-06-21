£100 million-rated Chelsea star to abandon Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid agreement

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso already has a major fight on his hands to keep one of the club’s best players.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid this summer if the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee, according to reports.

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The Blues have already lost Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in a £51.8 million deal earlier this month, and now Fernandez appears to be the next target.

Enzo Fernandez to dump Chelsea for Real Madrid?

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Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea || Imago

The Argentina international had previously hinted at a desire to move to the Spanish giants, which resulted in him being punished by Chelsea last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid’s interest, stating on his YouTube channel this week:

“Enzo Fernández is for sure on the list at Real Madrid. He is not the only name; there are two or three midfielders under consideration, but Enzo is definitely one of them.

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Real Madrid have genuine interest, and the player would be open to joining Real Madrid.”

There were links to Manchester City due to Enzo's relationship with incoming City boss Enzo Maresca, but the Etihad club have set their sights firmly on Elliot Anderson.