Advertisement

£100 million-rated Chelsea star to abandon Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid agreement

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:41 - 21 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso already has a major fight on his hands to keep one of the club’s best players.
Advertisement

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid this summer if the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee, according to reports.

Advertisement

The Blues have already lost Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in a £51.8 million deal earlier this month, and now Fernandez appears to be the next target.

Enzo Fernandez to dump Chelsea for Real Madrid?

Advertisement
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO
Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea || Imago
Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea || Imago

The Argentina international had previously hinted at a desire to move to the Spanish giants, which resulted in him being punished by Chelsea last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid’s interest, stating on his YouTube channel this week:

“Enzo Fernández is for sure on the list at Real Madrid. He is not the only name; there are two or three midfielders under consideration, but Enzo is definitely one of them.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have genuine interest, and the player would be open to joining Real Madrid.”

There were links to Manchester City due to Enzo's relationship with incoming City boss Enzo Maresca, but the Etihad club have set their sights firmly on Elliot Anderson.

An exit for Fernandez would certainly be a huge blow for Alonso, who must make Chelsea competitive again next season after a horrendous 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Diomande emulates Messi's record
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Diomande emulates Messi's record
Barcelona star hails Messi as his ultimate idol
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
‘He is simply the perfect footballer’ - Barcelona star hails Messi as his ultimate idol
Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
I am not obligated to pass to Ronaldo - Portugal star Conceicao reveals
18 Yrs, 343 Days: Yamal quicker than Messi with first World Cup goal
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
18 Yrs, 343 Days: Yamal quicker than Messi with first World Cup goal
Barcelona star hails Messi as his ultimate idol
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
‘Incomparable and almost inhuman’ – Xavi explains why Messi is the Greatest Player Ever
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal joins Pele in exclusive record as Spain thump Saudi Arabia
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal joins Pele in exclusive record as Spain thump Saudi Arabia