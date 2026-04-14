Nwabali exposes why Nigeian, Ghanian leagues lag behind South Africa, Morocco
Stanley Nwabali has openly criticised the structural shortcomings of football leagues in Nigeria and other West Africa countries, identifying poor pay and weak organization as major reasons the region continues to fall behind leagues in South Africa and Morocco.
The Super Eagles goalkeeper made the remarks during an interview with Brila FM, offering a candid assessment of the challenges facing domestic football in the region.
What Nwabali said
Nwabali highlighted inadequate player salaries as a key factor pushing footballers to leave West Africa in search of better opportunities abroad.
“In West Africa, our leagues are not as good. We want to go to Europe, we want to come to South Africa, we want to go to Morocco,” he said.
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According to the shot-stopper, only a handful of clubs in the region can afford to pay competitive wages, leaving many players with little choice but to seek greener pastures.
He added, “The league, the pay is a little bit nice for a certain level of your team.”
Beyond salaries, Nwabali pointed to the glaring disparity in infrastructure and league organization.
He noted that countries like South Africa and Morocco boast better stadiums, improved facilities, and more professional administrative structures, all of which contribute to the overall growth and appeal of their leagues.
In a powerful closing remark, Nwabali questioned the logic behind the mass exodus of talent from West Africa.
He added, “If your league is nice, you’re getting paid, you’re getting sponsors, what are you leaving for?”
Nwabali played in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for several clubs before moving to South Africa. His domestic career included stints at Go Round, Enyimba, Lobi Stars, and Katsina United, where he established himself before joining Chippa United in 2022.