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'One of the worst' – Carrick blasts referee after Man United defeat

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:18 - 14 April 2026
Michael Carrick criticises refereeing decisions after Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Leeds, calling Lisandro Martinez’s red card “one of the worst.”
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has launched a fierce criticism of match officials following his side’s controversial 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United.

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Despite the loss, United remain third in the Premier League standings, but the game was overshadowed by refereeing decisions that left Carrick visibly frustrated.

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Leeds secured a famous victory at Old Trafford, their first league win at the ground since 1981,thanks to a brace from Noah Okafor.

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What Carrick said

Carrick did not hold back in his post-match reaction, describing the sending-off as unacceptable.

“After another shocking, shocking decision to send Martinez off, that one was one of the worst I’ve seen,” he said.

The United boss argued that the incident was misinterpreted and lacked any real aggression.

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“It’s not a pull, it’s not a tug, it’s not aggressive. He touches it, and he gets sent off, shocking.”

Carrick was equally unhappy with the officiating in the build-up to Leeds’ first goal, claiming a foul on Leny Yoro was ignored.

“Leny Yoro gets a forearm smash in the back of the head and they score the first goal. That was a big moment in the game,” he complained.

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