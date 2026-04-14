His belly is too big, he won't score goals — Victor Boniface slammed by ex-Bremen star

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has come under criticism for his physical condition after rejoining full training with Werder Bremen.

Victor Boniface is having a horrendous 2025/26 campaign, riddled with injuries, including serious knee and cartilage problems that required surgery, which have restricted him to very limited appearances.

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The Super Eagles striker is yet to score a single goal this season and has seen his market value drop dramatically, by more than €25–35 million, leaving him valued at around €5 million now.

Victor Boniface of Werder Bremen | IMAGO

Werder Bremen manager Daniel Thioune recently showed sympathy toward the forward's situation. He explained that being told a promising young player cannot play for months, or even up to a year, can significantly affect their mindset.

Thioune said he will give Boniface opportunities as soon as he is fit enough, believing the striker can still pose a real threat to opponents in key matches.

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Boniface slammed for being overweight at Bremen

However, former Werder Bremen champion and ex-Bundesliga top scorer Aílton Gonçalves da Silva is much more direct in his assessment.

Werder Bremen forward Victor Boniface | IMAGO

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“His belly is unbelievable. He absolutely needs to shed some weight. In this shape, he cannot help Werder.

I don’t see him scoring any more goals for the club this season.”

Aílton, who faced similar comments about his own build during his playing days but still performed at a high level, added:“He is facing a big challenge and must now focus on himself.

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"The season is almost over, so I wonder how strong his motivation is right now.”