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Super Eagles star Victor Boniface surprises fan with ₦1 MILLION gift after worrying mental health update

David Ben
David Ben 16:46 - 11 April 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface surprises fan with ₦1 MILLION gift after worrying mental health update
Photo Credits: IMAGO/PA
The Leverkusen star turned a lucky fan to a millionaire just minutes after opening up on social media amid his career battles.
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Victor Boniface has sparked concern and support after posting a blunt message about depression on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

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The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward wrote, “Depression real die,” a Nigerian Pidgin phrase meaning depression is very real, in a post that quickly drew thousands of reactions.

The message comes at a difficult point in Boniface’s career. He is currently on a season-long loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen, a move completed in September 2025.

Victor Boniface in action for Werder Bremen | IMAGO
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In a surprising twist, one internet user jokingly replied in the comments that Boniface should transfer money before depression affected him.

When the forward asked how much the fan wanted, the fan requested ₦250,000. Boniface then stunned social media by sending ₦1 million instead, turning a worrying moment into a heartwarming viral story.

But it didn't stop there. The Nigerian forward also followed the fan on X following the unexpected gift.

The gesture has since sparked praise online, with many hailing the Super Eagles star for his generosity even while navigating what appears to be a difficult personal period.

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Boniface had previously built his reputation during Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023-24 campaign, when he played a major role in the club’s first Bundesliga crown.

Ex-Werder Bremen captain slams Boniface
Victor Boniface of Werder Bremen | IMAGO

But since then, his career has been shaped as much by fitness issues as by his impact on the pitch, making his latest admission especially striking for supporters tracking his recent struggles.

Victor Boniface won the Rookie of the Month four consecutive times. (Photo Credit: Leverkusen/X)
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Following a difficult start where he struggled with consistency and fitness, the Nigeria international suffered a serious knee injury in late 2025 that required surgery in January. Before the injury, he managed 11 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, primarily as a substitute, recording two assists but failing to find the back of the net.

Nigerians react to Boniface's worrying tweet and kind gesture

Hours after his post on X, fans and supporters have reacted with a mix of empathy and the kind of humour common on Nigerian social media, with many sending prayers and messages of encouragement after the giveaway.

See some reactions from X below:

What is the latest with Victor Boniface's injury?

The latest update on the Super Eagles striker is cautiously optimistic as he nears a return to competitive action.

Werder Bremen forward Victor Boniface | IMAGO

After completing his initial rehabilitation in Leverkusen, Boniface returned to Bremen in late March to begin individual training.

By early April 2026, he had progressed to partial team sessions, significantly ahead of the original timeline that had initially written him off for the remainder of the season.

However, Bremen manager Daniel Thioune recently noted that the forward still has quite a bit of catching up to do regarding his match fitness and general athletic condition.

As of today, Boniface remains unavailable for selection for Bremen's immediate fixtures, including their clash against Cologne on Sunday, April 12. While he is back on the training pitch, the coaching staff is managing his workload carefully to avoid a relapse.

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