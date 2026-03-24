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We wanted his qualities but it hasn't worked out — Bremen chief reveals Boniface regret

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:29 - 24 March 2026
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Werder Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz has admitted the club's decision to sign Victor Boniface on loan during the summer transfer window has not worked out as expected.
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Boniface joined Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with hopes of strengthening the team's attack.

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However, the 25-year-old Nigerian forward was hugely underwhelming, struggling to find the form that once made him one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga. Injuries and inconsistent play have limited his impact, leading to heavy criticism of the move.

Speaking to the German outlet Mopo, Fritz explained that the club was willing to take a "calculated risk" on the Nigerian international.

"To take a manageable financial risk and to have the courage to see the opportunity," Fritz explained regarding the rationale behind the move.

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He also revealed that the deal was intended to help develop young forward Keke Topp alongside the experienced striker.

"On the one hand, we wanted to develop Keke, and on the other hand, we also wanted to acquire the quality that Victor undoubtedly possesses," he added.

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Despite a clear willingness on the club's part, Fritz conceded that the move has ultimately failed to deliver.

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"As things stand now, we have to say that it hasn't worked out in that form," he said.

Boniface has endured a difficult time at the Weserstadion, failing to score in 11 Bundesliga appearances, before undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

His struggles were made worse by injuries that disrupted his rhythm and prevented him from making a consistent impact.

The Nigerian forward is currently recovering from a knee injury, but still harbours hopes of playing again this season.

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