‘He's already given up on his career’ - Ex-Werder Bremen captain slams Boniface’s lack of seriousness

Former Werder Bremen captain Max Kruse has delivered a sharp critique of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, accusing the player of a lack of seriousness after he reportedly returned to training overweight following a significant injury.

Boniface, who is on loan at Werder Bremen, has faced a challenging season marked by injuries and inconsistent performances.

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Recently, a knee injury sidelined the 25-year-old, initially expected to end his season. However, he has since returned to training, sparking hope that he could still play a part in the club's fight against relegation.

Despite his return to the training ground, concerns about Boniface's physical condition have emerged, making his immediate availability for upcoming matches, including the fixture against RB Leipzig, unlikely.

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Kruse blasts Boniface

Weighing in on the situation, Kruse expressed his disappointment, suggesting that the talented forward's actions reflect a poor professional attitude.

Max Kruse || AFP

Speaking on the "Flatterball Podcast", as reported by Bild, the former German international did not mince words.

"I think he's already given up on his career. He actually still has his best years ahead of him," Kruse stated. "That's a real shame, because he has such great potential."

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Kruse emphasised that losing a significant amount of weight quickly is not a realistic expectation and warned that such a setback could damage Boniface's career in the long run.

Victor Boniface | Image: Imago

"I eventually realised that it doesn't work if you say overnight, 'I'm just going to lose 10 to 15 kilos with four weeks of training,'" he added.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen's head coach, Daniel Thioune, has suggested that Boniface might be able to feature later in the season, possibly against Cologne or Hamburg.

Even with this optimistic outlook, the Nigerian international is expected to have a limited role, likely as a substitute, as he works his way back to full match fitness before the end of the campaign.

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