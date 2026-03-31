'Loans changed me' – Awoniyi opens up on Liverpool's tough journey

Taiwo Awoniyi reveals how his time at Liverpool and multiple loan spells across Europe shaped his development into a Premier League striker.

Taiwo Awoniyi has opened up about his time at Liverpool, describing it as a defining period that played a crucial role in shaping his career despite never making a senior appearance for the club.

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Awoniyi scores for Forest || imago

Awoniyi's 2015 transfer to Liverpool marked the beginning of six years defined by numerous loan spells and a continued inability to obtain a UK work permit.

What Awoniyi said

The Nottingham Forest striker admitted that joining Liverpool was a dream come true, even though his path to the Premier League proved far from straightforward.

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He said, “Being with Liverpool helped me be who I am today as well. As I said, I always wanted to play in the Premier League and play in England, and in joining Liverpool, I had that opportunity.”

Unable to break into Liverpool’s first team, Awoniyi was sent out on multiple loan spells across Europe, a phase he described as both difficult and transformative.

“I was hoping to play, but it didn’t happen, so I had to go on loan, which was challenging. I had several loans in different countries, but it helped me to understand different cultures and different people,” he explained.

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The striker revealed that those experiences gave him deeper insight into the realities of professional football, especially for young players trying to establish themselves.

He added, “It also helped me understand more about football and experience what players can go through when they’re on loan.”

Despite the uncertainty and constant movement, Awoniyi remained focused on his long-term goal of succeeding in the Premier League.

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