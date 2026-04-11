Liverpool legend says Reds right to let 'highest-paid' Salah leave

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman discussed the imminent departure of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has endorsed the impending departure of Mohamed Salah, characterising it as a necessary "coming of the ways" for both parties.

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What he said

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Fulham, following a string of disappointing performances from the Egyptian forward, McManaman argued that parting ways is a "reasonable" conclusion to a trying 2025/26 campaign.

“I think there has to be a coming of the ways; this year hasn’t gone so well. He’s Liverpool’s highest-paid player by a country mile, I think it’s reasonable that they’ll part ways,” he said.

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“He’ll go with everyone’s blessings, he’s been a huge superstar, and another huge loss. The succession planning of what happens is going to be imperative to making Liverpool strong again."

Mohamed Salah || Imago

The 33-year-old forward is currently the club’s highest-paid player, reportedly earning in excess of £350,000 per week, a financial commitment McManaman believes is no longer justifiable given Salah's sharp decline in output.

With Liverpool having already officially announced that Salah will bid farewell at the end of this season, the pundit reiterated the need for a succession plan.

The semi-acrimonious exit

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The decision to allow the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner to leave for free at the end of the season marks a bittersweet conclusion to one of the most decorated individual tenures in Anfield and Premier League history.

Salah’s departure follows a statistically underwhelming 2025/26 season under manager Arne Slot, where the forward has struggled to replicate his world-class form, recording just 5 goals and 6 assists in 22 Premier League appearances at the time of writing.