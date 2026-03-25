Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo build unusual museum inside their $10.7 MILLION Florida home

Messi's wife revealed they have turned part of their Fort Lauderdale mansion into a quirky “museum”.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has been unveiled as the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar’s April 2026 edition, where she opened up about her personal journey, motherhood and family life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The model and philanthropist also revealed she has transformed part of their lavish Florida mansion into a quirky “museum” dedicated to the family’s completed Lego creations.

Antonela Roccuzzo for Harper's Bazaar México, April 2026

The 38-year-old Argentine, who has been married to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner since 2017, used the high-profile interview to reflect on how becoming a mother transformed her, telling Harper's Bazaar México:

“What changed me most as a woman was becoming a mother. Because from that moment on, my children became my priority.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added that she is now enjoying a new chapter as her three sons: Thiago, 13, Mateo, 11, and Ciro, 8, get older: “I’m really enjoying this stage of life now that my children aren’t so little anymore because I’m valuing myself in a different way, putting myself at the center of my own life. This is something new, and I’m going to experience it little by little.”

Messi's wife reveals unusual museum in $10.7m Miami mansion

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonela, who has her children’s names tattooed on her arm, also confessed to being a huge Lego fan who refuses to dismantle any finished sets.

Instead, she and the boys display them all in a dedicated museum at home. The centrepiece is a gigantic Hogwarts Castle that leaves her 'fascinated'.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo with their three children | IMAGO

“Hogwarts Castle! It’s gigantic and I’m fascinated by it,” she said.

“My children and I have a sort of museum where we display all our Lego creations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi with a lego World Vup trophy | Instagram

Messi recently partnered with LEGO to showcase the FIFA World Cup Official Trophy (Set #43020).

Released earlier this month, this set is a 1:1 scale replica of the iconic trophy Messi lifted with Albiceleste in Qatar 2022. The set consists of 2,842 pieces, featuring the highest number of gold bricks ever used in a single set.

Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo purchased a $10.7 million Florida mansion in 2023 |The Miami Herald

Antonela and her husband family reside in a plush $10.7 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, just a short drive from Inter Miami’s home ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram/Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzo and Lionel Messi with their children | IMAGO