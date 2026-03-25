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Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo build unusual museum inside their $10.7 MILLION Florida home
Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has been unveiled as the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar’s April 2026 edition, where she opened up about her personal journey, motherhood and family life.
The model and philanthropist also revealed she has transformed part of their lavish Florida mansion into a quirky “museum” dedicated to the family’s completed Lego creations.
The 38-year-old Argentine, who has been married to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner since 2017, used the high-profile interview to reflect on how becoming a mother transformed her, telling Harper's Bazaar México:
“What changed me most as a woman was becoming a mother. Because from that moment on, my children became my priority.”
She added that she is now enjoying a new chapter as her three sons: Thiago, 13, Mateo, 11, and Ciro, 8, get older: “I’m really enjoying this stage of life now that my children aren’t so little anymore because I’m valuing myself in a different way, putting myself at the center of my own life. This is something new, and I’m going to experience it little by little.”
Messi's wife reveals unusual museum in $10.7m Miami mansion
Antonela, who has her children’s names tattooed on her arm, also confessed to being a huge Lego fan who refuses to dismantle any finished sets.
Instead, she and the boys display them all in a dedicated museum at home. The centrepiece is a gigantic Hogwarts Castle that leaves her 'fascinated'.
“Hogwarts Castle! It’s gigantic and I’m fascinated by it,” she said.
“My children and I have a sort of museum where we display all our Lego creations.”
Messi recently partnered with LEGO to showcase the FIFA World Cup Official Trophy (Set #43020).
Released earlier this month, this set is a 1:1 scale replica of the iconic trophy Messi lifted with Albiceleste in Qatar 2022. The set consists of 2,842 pieces, featuring the highest number of gold bricks ever used in a single set.
Antonela and her husband family reside in a plush $10.7 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, just a short drive from Inter Miami’s home ground.
The sprawling 10,500-square-foot estate, purchased in 2023, houses eight bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms, a three-car garage, two private boat docks, a lavish spa and a swimming pool, plenty of room for the active family and their growing Lego collection.