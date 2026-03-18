Celebrity luxury collections RANKED as Messi comfortably tops billionaire Ronaldo in $344 MILLION list

Messi has been ranked ahead of Ronaldo according to a new study.

A new report on celebrity accessory collections has revealed Jay-Z as the ultimate luxury collector, with a staggering $70.18 million in watches, jewellery, and other high-end accessories.

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Conducted by Overnight Glasses, the study analysed the estimated market value of watches, handbags, jewelry, and sunglasses owned by globally recognised figures across entertainment, sports, and fashion.

By combining resale data, auction estimates, and publicly documented appearances, the report offers a rare look into how the world’s elite invest in personal style.

Among the standout figures, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr ranks second with $53.83 million, while music icon Beyoncé follows with $47.05 million, driven largely by a $40 million jewelry collection. Meanwhile, reality TV star and mogul Kim Kardashian, leads in handbags alone, with a collection valued at $2.5 million.

Lionel Messi trumps Cristiano Ronaldo in luxury rankings

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Even away from football, the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to fade. Per the study, Messi comes out on top on this occasion, despite Ronaldo's billionaire status.

Lionel Messi posing with his 8th Ballon d'Or || Credit: Getty Images

The report values Messi’s luxury accessory collection at approximately $25.52 million, comfortably ahead of Ronaldo’s $17.18 million total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Ballon d'Or awards || Credit: X

The gap is largely defined by watches, where Messi’s collection alone is estimated at $23.84 million, significantly higher than Ronaldo’s $13.06 million.

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While both athletes maintain relatively modest figures in handbags, jewellery, and sunglasses, those categories do little to shift the overall balance. For two icons whose careers have been separated by the finest of margins, this is one comparison where the difference is far more decisive.

The report examined publicly documented items, including pieces worn at events, featured on social media, or cited in credible reports, and matched them with current market resale values and auction house estimates.

Each collection was divided into four categories: watches, handbags, jewellery, and sunglasses.

These were then aggregated to produce a total valuation, ranking celebrities based on the overall worth of their visible luxury assets.

Top 10 Celebrity Luxury Accessory Collections (March 2026)

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The total value of the Top 10 Celebrity Luxury Accessory Collections as of March 2026 is $344.37M.