Mayweather vs Pacquiao: Boxing legends announce rematch for richest fight in history

Floyd Mayweather is set for a return to professional boxing in a proposed rematch against his old foe, Manny Pacquiao.

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao have officially announced they will end their retirements for a highly anticipated professional rematch scheduled for September 19, 2026.

The bout will take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas and will stream globally live on Netflix, marking the first professional boxing match ever held at the cutting-edge venue. It also underscores the streaming giant's commitment to broadcasting live sporting events.

Both men bring their historic ledgers back to the ring. Mayweather risks his unblemished professional record of 50-0 (27 KOs). Pacquiao boasts a 62-8-3 record (39 KOs).

Mayweather, 49, has not fought an official bout since his August 2017 technical knockout of Conor McGregor. Pacquiao, however, has been active recently, having fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw in July 2025.

A rematch 11 years in waiting

Both boxers first squared off on May 2nd, 2015, in an encounter widely billed as the "Fight of the Century." Mayweather secured a unanimous decision victory over Pacquiao to claim the WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles in that landmark bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

That fight remains the most lucrative in boxing history, generating a record-breaking 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a $72 million live gate.

While the announcement has generated buzz, it is unlikely the fight will be as explosive as its prequel, as during the 11 intervening years, Pacquiao transitioned into politics and was recently a senator in the Philippines.

Mayweather, since retiring, embarked on highly profitable exhibition fights against figures like Logan Paul and John Gotti III. Interestingly, Mayweather will use another massive exhibition match against 59-year-old heavyweight icon Mike Tyson, reportedly slated for April 25th, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the final bridge to his official professional comeback against Pacquiao.

Announcing the fight, Pacquiao said. "Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him."