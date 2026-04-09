I was TOO IN LOVE to remember - Charles Leclerc lifts lid on 'nervous' proposal to Alexandra Saint Mleux and their romantic first date

The Formula 1 heartthrob has shared exclusive details on his nervous proposal to Alexandra Leclerc as well as the love story that culminated in their iconic civil wedding.

Charles Leclerc has admitted that even the high-pressure world of Formula 1 couldn't prepare him for the moment he got down on one knee.

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The 28-year-old Ferrari star opened up about the 'speechless' moment he proposed to long-term partner Alexandra Saint Mleux, revealing that despite his fame and composure on the grid, he was hit by a major case of nerves before their recent civil wedding.

"I lost all my words"

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

Speaking on the Italian podcast The BSMT, Leclerc confessed that when it came time to ask the "most important question" of his life, his professional poise, usually composed in front of millions of TV viewers, completely vanished.

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“I speak on TV every day and stuff like that, so asking her to marry me wasn’t difficult," he admitted.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux's civil wedding | Instagram

"But that day, I stood in front of Alexandra and lost all my words.”

His admission comes just weeks after the glamorous pair tied the knot in a private civil ceremony.

While the proposal was a quiet moment of vulnerability, the wedding was a high-octane affair, featuring a rare $38 million 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa as the ultimate getaway car.

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From childhood neighbours to Paris romance

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

The Scuderia driver explained that his romance with Alexandra was actually years in the making.

Growing up in the glitzy, tight-knit Principality of Monaco meant the pair were never truly strangers.

"Monaco is such a small place that we all grew up more or less together," Leclerc told host of The BSMT podcast Gianluca Gazzoli.

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"So we’ve known each other by sight for a long time."

Charles Leclerc and his newly-wedded wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

However, when it finally came time for their first official date in Paris, the man known for his lightning-fast reflexes was slowed down by pure infatuation.

Despite the couple's shared obsession with food, the Ferrari star admitted the night was a total blur.

"We both love sushi, and we're crazy about pasta too," he laughed. "In fact, for our first dinner together, in Paris, we chose an Italian restaurant. Frankly, I don't remember what we ordered—maybe I was already too in love! Anyway, we're a couple who love to eat."

Charles and Alexandra Leclerc | Instagram

The couple, who have become one of the most influential couples of the F1 paddock since they began dating in 2023, officially formalised their union earlier this year.

Alexandra, an art history student turned fashion icon, has been a constant support for the driver in the Ferrari garage.