‘I want to be there again’ – Ex-Nigeria captain reveals emotional Super Eagles longing

Former Super Eagles captain has revealed that he deeply misses the camaraderie and atmosphere of the Nigerian national team.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up about the emotional challenge of life after international football, admitting he still feels a strong connection to the Nigerian national team months after his retirement.

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The 32-year-old defender brought an end to his decade-long international career in December 2025, closing the chapter on a journey that saw him become one of Nigeria's most respected defenders and captains.

Troost-Ekong opens up on life after Super Eagles

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Despite stepping away from the national team on his own terms, Troost-Ekong says the bond he built with his teammates remains difficult to replace.

"More than anything, I miss being with the guys. I miss being with… this is family to me, you know," he said during an appearance on the Bassey Talks podcast.

Troost-Ekong admitted that seeing the Super Eagles in action now often leaves him wishing he could still be part of the squad.

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The former captain described how memories of representing Nigeria continue to replay in his mind, particularly the feeling of walking onto the pitch wearing the famous green and white jersey.

He added, "I envision again like walking out for the first time, walking out on the pitch, those games, those moments."

While he acknowledged that retirement required careful consideration, he insists he has no regrets about the decision.

"I thought about it so much, so much went on in my head, but I don't think I necessarily miss that part."

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However, the emotional attachment to the team remains as strong as ever.

"When I see the team on TV now, my hands are itching like I want to be there with them again, to share those moments."

Troost-Ekong's retirement marked the end of a remarkable international career that began under late coach Stephen Keshi in 2015.

Born in the Netherlands, the defender quickly established himself as a key figure in Nigeria's backline and went on to form a formidable partnership with Leon Balogun, a defensive duo fondly nicknamed the "Oyinbo Wall" by fans.

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One of the defining moments of Troost-Ekong's career came at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. Leading the Super Eagles to the final, the defender scored three goals during the tournament and was named Player of the Tournament despite Nigeria finishing as runners-up.