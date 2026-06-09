He knows football - Chelsea legend delivers verdict on Xabi Alonso appointment

Former Chelsea defender has backed Xabi Alonso to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has thrown his support behind Xabi Alonso, insisting the Spaniard has all the qualities required to succeed at Stamford Bridge provided he is given authority over football matters.

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Leboeuf, who enjoyed a successful spell with Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, believes Alonso's impressive work as a coach has already proven that he is capable of managing at the highest level.

The Frenchman spent five years in West London, making 144 appearances for the Blues and helping the club win two FA Cups, a League Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

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Having closely followed Chelsea's evolution over the years, Leboeuf feels the club's hierarchy must trust Alonso with greater control if they want to achieve long-term success.

Leboeuf praises Alonso's coaching credentials

Speaking about Alonso's suitability for the Chelsea job, the former France international did not hide his admiration for the Spaniard.

"Yes and yes, he's a great player. He used to be a great player, and he knows football," Leboeuf said via BetMGM.

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He added, "What he did for Bayer Leverkusen was simply amazing because he had the control and the people on the board allowed him to do whatever he wanted."

Alonso earned widespread praise during his time in Germany after transforming Bayer Leverkusen into one of Europe's most exciting teams through a combination of tactical intelligence, strong leadership, and a clear football philosophy.

According to Leboeuf, those qualities place him among the elite coaches in modern football.

"He did it with cleverness and the guy is one of the smartest coaches around, like Pep Guardiola," he added.

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Call for Chelsea to change their approach

Chelsea have experienced massive instability over the past decade, with frequent managerial changes and a transfer strategy that has often come under criticism.

Leboeuf believes the club's owners should focus on running the business side of the organisation while allowing the manager to take charge of football decisions.

He said, "If Chelsea wants to achieve something, they have to change their mindset. They can control the finances and everything happening in the office, but when it comes to what happens on the pitch, Xabi Alonso should be the only one in charge."

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Leboeuf concluded by expressing confidence that Alonso could deliver positive results if supported correctly.

"I'm very pleased that they picked Xabi Alonso. Congratulations to them, it's a good call. I'm pretty sure Xabi Alonso will do very well if he has the control,” he said.