'He is a big problem' – Antoine Semenyo on Erling Haaland
Antoine Semenyo has lauded Erling Haaland, calling the Norwegian striker a nightmare for defenders.
Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January, described Haaland as a constant tactical headache for opposition teams.
The Ghanaian forward explained that Haaland’s ability to draw multiple defenders creates huge attacking advantages for teammates.
What Semenyo said
Semenyo didn’t hold back in his assessment, describing Haaland as one of the most complete forwards in world football.
"He's a big problem. Just in the games, when people mark him; it's not just one person marking him, it's like three people.
"It's like (relieved expression) the space for everyone else is fantastic. But he causes so many problems. He's tall, fast, can finish. (He's) essentially the complete striker. Anything in the box, he'll score," he told In The Mixer, brought to you by Sky Bet.
He continued, "It’s not even just his goalscoring. What he does for the team, not many people see it but he’s so important.
"Just holding up the ball, bringing players into play, massively important to our game. He can do a lot of things, I’ll give him that."