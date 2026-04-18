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'He is a big problem' – Antoine Semenyo on Erling Haaland

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:44 - 18 April 2026
Antoine Semenyo praises Erling Haaland’s influence at Manchester City
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Antoine Semenyo has lauded Erling Haaland, calling the Norwegian striker a nightmare for defenders.

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Erling Haaland doing a robot celebration after scoring against West Ham | Image credits: Imago

Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January, described Haaland as a constant tactical headache for opposition teams.

The Ghanaian forward explained that Haaland’s ability to draw multiple defenders creates huge attacking advantages for teammates.

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What Semenyo said

Semenyo didn’t hold back in his assessment, describing Haaland as one of the most complete forwards in world football.

"He's a big problem. Just in the games, when people mark him; it's not just one person marking him, it's like three people.

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"It's like (relieved expression) the space for everyone else is fantastic. But he causes so many problems. He's tall, fast, can finish. (He's) essentially the complete striker. Anything in the box, he'll score," he told In The Mixer, brought to you by Sky Bet.

He continued, "It’s not even just his goalscoring. What he does for the team, not many people see it but he’s so important.

"Just holding up the ball, bringing players into play, massively important to our game. He can do a lot of things, I’ll give him that."

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