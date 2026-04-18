PSL: Orlando Pirates thrash AmaZulu 3-0 to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns — Reactions

South African giants Orlando Pirates are back and they mean business.

The Buccaneers, Orlando Pirates, produced a dominant, authoritative performance at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to dismantle AmaZulu 3-0 and climb above Mamelodi Sundowns to the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

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After the frustration of dropping points in a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay last weekend, Abdeslam Ouaddou's side responded in emphatic fashion, with goals from Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng sending Soweto into delirium.

A perfect first half

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Pirates set the tone early. Mbuthuma opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a well-taken header, meeting a cross from Tshepang Moremi to give the hosts the lead their early pressure deserved.

AmaZulu struggled to establish any foothold in the game as Pirates pressed relentlessly, and just before the break, Appollis doubled the advantage, latching onto a clever pass from Mofokeng to make it 2-0 heading into the interval.

Mbuthuma celebrates with a teammate

The game was as good as done before the hour mark. On 59 minutes, Mofokeng, who had already registered an assist, completed the rout with a clinical finish inside the box to seal a commanding 3-0 victory that never looked in doubt from the first whistle.

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Mofokeng — the difference maker

If there was one name on everyone's lips after the final whistle, it was Relebohile Mofokeng. The young midfielder finished the afternoon with a goal and an assist, and the Pirates faithful were quick to make clear how they feel about him.

"No one in PSL history is better than this boy!!!!! ngeke bandla ngyala!!" wrote one supporter, the kind of hyperbole that only emerges when someone genuinely believes what they're saying.

Mofokeng

Another fan made his position on the matter crystal clear: "As long as Mofokeng is still at OP, nobody is going to bench him in that 10 position. Not even Tito - no one."

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Rele can be average for the whole game, but he will make a difference out of the blues - boom, 2 G/A and MOTM. He's that kind of player. Unbelievable.

What a mad goal from Orlando Pirates. Jesu! 😲😲pic.twitter.com/cuQMgtayad — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 18, 2026

Appollis also caught the eye, with supporters quick to push for his inclusion in future fixtures, particularly the upcoming Soweto Derby.

"Mofokeng and Appollis must start against Kaizer Chiefs," one fan demanded without hesitation.

on to the next boysss



Makhi will see flames🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩😩🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/yIe7pWTama — ....... (@Peaches8Just) April 18, 2026

Title race wide open

The result shifts the dynamics at the top of the Betway Premiership. Pirates now sit above Mamelodi Sundowns, though the Tshwane giants hold two games in hand, meaning the title race is far from settled.

Pirates fans are under no illusions about what needs to happen next.

"Congratulations Pirates - now you have to hope that Sundowns loses and draws a match," one supporter noted pragmatically, while another offered a more emboldened declaration: "Somebody tell Makhi we're coming."

You are back on the title race good luck Buccaneers .#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/d1nnkTi4aI — Get Rich or die trying. In God We trust (@thabanisandile3) April 18, 2026

For AmaZulu, the defeat is a damaging setback. They remain fourth in the standings, behind Kaizer Chiefs, and their hopes of forcing their way into the top three have taken a serious knock.

But today belonged entirely to the Buccaneers. A statement win, a top-of-the-table position, and a fanbase buzzing with belief as Orlando Pirates are very much alive in this title race.

"You are back in the title race - good luck Buccaneers," one supporter wrote.