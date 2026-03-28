‘He has the potential’ – Six-time Premier League champion picks Osimhen for Man United

Six-time Premier League champion has backed Victor Osimhen as the perfect striker for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has identified Victor Osimhen as the ideal striker to lead the club’s attack.

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What Butt said

The ex-England international believed the Super Eagles forward possesses the qualities needed to transform United’s frontline.

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Butt, who won six Premier League titles, expressed doubts about Benjamin Šeško leading the line on his own, despite acknowledging his potential.

“I think he’d be the one,” Butt said when asked about potential striker targets.

He added, “I don’t think he can carry the club up front on his own; they’ll need another No. 9.

“He’s shown he’s got massive potential… but he’s not the complete centre-forward for United at that level.”

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The former midfielder stressed that United must avoid repeating past recruitment mistakes and instead invest in a proven striker.

“They’re going to have to go out and buy a top, top player. There’s no point in going and buying a player who doesn’t improve the squad. You’ve got to go and buy the best player,” he added.

Butt praised Osimhen’s all-round ability, describing him as a striker capable of thriving at the highest level.

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