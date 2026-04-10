Advertisement

Guardiola sends clear message on Bernardo Silva as Man City prepare for Chelsea clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:08 - 10 April 2026
Pep Guardiola praises Bernardo Silva as an “incredible signing” and hopes he stays at Manchester City ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear regarding Bernardo Silva, insisting he wants the midfielder to remain at Manchester City.

Advertisement
Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago
Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

Manchester City head into Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge in strong form, fresh off an FA Cup victory over Liverpool, powered by a hat-trick from Erling Haaland.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is struggling for consistency after a 3-0 defeat to Everton, having won just one of their last six league matches.

Advertisement

What Guardiola said

Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea FC, Guardiola described Silva as one of the club’s most valuable players since his arrival.

Guardiola admitted his side must be near-perfect to stand any chance of reclaiming the title.

He said, “He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club, and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here.

Advertisement

“We need to get all the points, it will not give us a chance. We have not been consistent enough this season.

“He can play in different positions; he is so smart. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there.”

With seven games remaining, City are chasing Arsenal at the top of the table.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga action
Match Previews
10.04.2026
Barcelona vs Espanyol preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Calvin Bassey: Super Eagles star 100% fit and ready to compound Liverpool's misery
Football
10.04.2026
Calvin Bassey: Super Eagles star 100% fit and ready to compound Liverpool's misery
Brazilian footballer Endrick, 19, expecting first child with 24 y/o wife Gabriely Miranda
Lifestyle
10.04.2026
Brazilian footballer Endrick, 19, expecting first child with 24 y/o wife Gabriely Miranda
He apologised to me — Rosenior gives Enzo Fernandez update ahead of Man City clash
Football
10.04.2026
He apologised to me — Rosenior gives Enzo Fernandez update ahead of Man City clash
Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Reds Face Cagey Cottagers In Crucial Premier League Tilt
Betting Tips
10.04.2026
Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Reds Face Cagey Cottagers In Crucial Premier League Tilt
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners Seeking To Put The Cherry On Top At The Premier League Summit
Betting Tips
10.04.2026
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners Seeking To Put The Cherry On Top At The Premier League Summit