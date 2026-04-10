Guardiola sends clear message on Bernardo Silva as Man City prepare for Chelsea clash

Pep Guardiola praises Bernardo Silva as an “incredible signing” and hopes he stays at Manchester City ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear regarding Bernardo Silva, insisting he wants the midfielder to remain at Manchester City.

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Guardiola and his daughter Maria || Imago

Manchester City head into Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge in strong form, fresh off an FA Cup victory over Liverpool, powered by a hat-trick from Erling Haaland.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is struggling for consistency after a 3-0 defeat to Everton, having won just one of their last six league matches.

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What Guardiola said

Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea FC, Guardiola described Silva as one of the club’s most valuable players since his arrival.

Guardiola admitted his side must be near-perfect to stand any chance of reclaiming the title.

He said, “He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club, and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here.

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“We need to get all the points, it will not give us a chance. We have not been consistent enough this season.

“He can play in different positions; he is so smart. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there.”