Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation
The Reds suffered a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, as pressure continues to mount on manager Arne Slot.
The situation for the Reds could deteriorate further, with a formidable Champions League quarter-final first leg against European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain looming on Wednesday.
The frustration among the travelling supporters at the Etihad was palpable, with many leaving long before the final whistle confirmed the humiliating exit.
Van Dijk calls for team meeting
Captain Virgil van Dijk issued an apology to the 8,000 fans who made the journey, insisting that the players must share the blame with their under-fire manager.
"We have a responsibility to put this right," he reportedly told his teammates, a stark warning ahead of the crucial trip to Paris for what is now the club's only remaining chance of silverware this season.
The 34-year-old centre-back elaborated on the team's accountability. "We have a responsibility, not only to ourselves but especially to the fans," he said.
Amid growing calls for Slot's dismissal, Van Dijk added: "Obviously, he’s responsible as the manager, but we are the ones on the pitch that have to do it."
The FA Cup quarter-final loss marked Liverpool's 15th defeat in all competitions this season, their worst record in a single campaign since losing 18 times under Brendan Rodgers in 2014-15.
Van Dijk expressed concern that some players appeared to "give up" after conceding four goals by the 57th minute.
"I am trying to think how we can turn it around, but we have been going through this for almost 75 per cent of the season," he continued. "It is a difficult one to take and everyone has to look at themselves."
The captain revealed that the players met in the dressing room after the match to address their dire situation. "We spoke about it in the dressing room but it’s on us," he explained.