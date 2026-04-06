Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation

Liverpool's senior players reportedly held an emergency meeting following their crushing FA Cup exit.

The Reds suffered a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, as pressure continues to mount on manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation for the Reds could deteriorate further, with a formidable Champions League quarter-final first leg against European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain looming on Wednesday.

The frustration among the travelling supporters at the Etihad was palpable, with many leaving long before the final whistle confirmed the humiliating exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk calls for team meeting

Captain Virgil van Dijk issued an apology to the 8,000 fans who made the journey, insisting that the players must share the blame with their under-fire manager.

"We have a responsibility to put this right," he reportedly told his teammates, a stark warning ahead of the crucial trip to Paris for what is now the club's only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Van Dijk || Imago

The 34-year-old centre-back elaborated on the team's accountability. "We have a responsibility, not only to ourselves but especially to the fans," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid growing calls for Slot's dismissal, Van Dijk added: "Obviously, he’s responsible as the manager, but we are the ones on the pitch that have to do it."

The FA Cup quarter-final loss marked Liverpool's 15th defeat in all competitions this season, their worst record in a single campaign since losing 18 times under Brendan Rodgers in 2014-15.

Liverpool players frustrated || Imago

Van Dijk expressed concern that some players appeared to "give up" after conceding four goals by the 57th minute.

"I am trying to think how we can turn it around, but we have been going through this for almost 75 per cent of the season," he continued. "It is a difficult one to take and everyone has to look at themselves."

Advertisement

Advertisement