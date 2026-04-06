Advertisement

Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:35 - 06 April 2026
Liverpool players hold crisis talks
Liverpool's senior players reportedly held an emergency meeting following their crushing FA Cup exit.
Advertisement

The Reds suffered a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, as pressure continues to mount on manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement

The situation for the Reds could deteriorate further, with a formidable Champions League quarter-final first leg against European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain looming on Wednesday.

The frustration among the travelling supporters at the Etihad was palpable, with many leaving long before the final whistle confirmed the humiliating exit. 

Advertisement

Van Dijk calls for team meeting

Captain Virgil van Dijk issued an apology to the 8,000 fans who made the journey, insisting that the players must share the blame with their under-fire manager.

"We have a responsibility to put this right," he reportedly told his teammates, a stark warning ahead of the crucial trip to Paris for what is now the club's only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Van Dijk || Imago
Van Dijk || Imago

The 34-year-old centre-back elaborated on the team's accountability. "We have a responsibility, not only to ourselves but especially to the fans," he said. 

Advertisement

Amid growing calls for Slot's dismissal, Van Dijk added: "Obviously, he’s responsible as the manager, but we are the ones on the pitch that have to do it."

The FA Cup quarter-final loss marked Liverpool's 15th defeat in all competitions this season, their worst record in a single campaign since losing 18 times under Brendan Rodgers in 2014-15.

Liverpool players frustrated || Imago
Liverpool players frustrated || Imago

Van Dijk expressed concern that some players appeared to "give up" after conceding four goals by the 57th minute. 

"I am trying to think how we can turn it around, but we have been going through this for almost 75 per cent of the season," he continued. "It is a difficult one to take and everyone has to look at themselves."

Advertisement

The captain revealed that the players met in the dressing room after the match to address their dire situation. "We spoke about it in the dressing room but it’s on us," he explained.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool players hold crisis talks
Football
06.04.2026
Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation
Akor Adams claims referee is not to blame
Football
06.04.2026
‘The result was a shame’ - Akor Adams claims referee is not to blame for Real Oviedo loss
Palmer opens up about injury struggles
Premier League
06.04.2026
‘Feel like I’ve turned a corner’ - Chelsea star Palmer opens up about injury struggles this season
San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose
Sports Gist
06.04.2026
“What the f*** is that?” — San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose
Kelechi Iheanacho named Nigerian Baller of the Week after Celtic winner
Football
06.04.2026
Fox in the box resurrection – Kelechi Iheanacho named Player of the Week after late heroics
WATCH: Burna Boy links up with Super Eagles veteran Odion Ighalo in touching moment [VIDEO]
Sports Gist
06.04.2026
WATCH: Burna Boy links up with Super Eagles veteran Odion Ighalo in touching moment [VIDEO]