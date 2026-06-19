'England can’t win the World Cup' – Former Premier League star reveals

Former Premier League striker claimed the Three Lions cannot win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has cast doubt over England's ability to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that the Three Lions cannot lift the trophy with Jordan Pickford as their starting goalkeeper.

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Speaking as a pundit on CBS Sports, Deeney delivered a blunt assessment of England's long-serving number one despite the team's successful start to the tournament.

Pickford under scrutiny after Croatia clash

England opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia under manager Thomas Tuchel, but Pickford's performance became a major talking point.

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The Everton goalkeeper came under criticism after conceding twice, with Deeney arguing that he should have done better to stop Croatia's opening goal.

"I still think he should have saved the first one. That's my opinion. I think when you get a hand to it, it's got to be a solid hand and keep it out," Deeney said.

Beyond his shot-stopping ability, Deeney also expressed concerns about Pickford's conduct on the pitch.

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The former Watford captain suggested that the goalkeeper's constant reactions and visible frustrations can negatively affect teammates rather than inspire confidence.

He added, "There's just that feeling when I watch Jordan. There's a shot from 50 yards and it trickles to him and he's screaming at everyone, 'Do your job! Don't let any shots come in!'"

Deeney also pointed to Pickford's tendency to react dramatically during matches.

"Every time he parries one, fouls someone, does whatever, he's like, 'Don't look at me!'"

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Despite acknowledging his respect for the goalkeeper, Deeney concluded with a firm verdict regarding England's World Cup ambitions.

"We're trying to win a World Cup. That's why we're here." In my opinion, and respectfully, Jordan, because you know I like you, we can't win it with that guy in goal. He doesn't give you any confidence," he added.