World Cup
‘Do as I told you - Tuchel lashes out at star player in fiery touchline confrontation
The England manager began his opening game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.
However, Tuchel was visibly enraged with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, despite England leading 1-0 just seventeen minutes into their Group L opener.
The incident stemmed from the Everton keeper's decision-making with the ball at his feet, which directly contradicted the manager's pre-game instructions.
Tuchel confronts Pickford
According to touchline reporter Geoff Shreeves, the flashpoint occurred when Pickford, finding himself off-balance, chose a distribution route that angered his manager.
Tuchel immediately stormed to the edge of his technical area to confront the 32-year-old shot-stopper.
Pitchside microphones captured the intense exchange. After Pickford appeared to argue back, Tuchel delivered a stern rebuke.
Shreeves reported the manager's words: "No, put it out to the right-back, you don’t go that side." When Pickford responded, Tuchel shot back, "You know what you’re supposed to do, do as I told you!"
The tension was palpable, with assistant coach Anthony Barry later telling ITV at halftime that the team had displayed "fearful patterns" and struggled to execute their game plan during a nervy first half.
England will now prepare to face Ghana in their next group stage match on June 23, and a win for them could seal their qualification.