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‘Do as I told you - Tuchel lashes out at star player in fiery touchline confrontation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:33 - 18 June 2026
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Tuchel lashes out at star player
Thomas Tuchel was seen in a fiery touchline confrontation with one of his key players in Dallas during the game against Croatia.
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The England manager began his opening game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

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However, Tuchel was visibly enraged with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, despite England leading 1-0 just seventeen minutes into their Group L opener.

The incident stemmed from the Everton keeper's decision-making with the ball at his feet, which directly contradicted the manager's pre-game instructions.

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Tuchel confronts Pickford

According to touchline reporter Geoff Shreeves, the flashpoint occurred when Pickford, finding himself off-balance, chose a distribution route that angered his manager. 

Tuchel immediately stormed to the edge of his technical area to confront the 32-year-old shot-stopper.

Tuchel and Pickford in a heated argument || Imago
Tuchel and Pickford in a heated argument || Imago

Pitchside microphones captured the intense exchange. After Pickford appeared to argue back, Tuchel delivered a stern rebuke. 

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Shreeves reported the manager's words: "No, put it out to the right-back, you don’t go that side." When Pickford responded, Tuchel shot back, "You know what you’re supposed to do, do as I told you!"

England manager Thomas Tuchel || Imago
England manager Thomas Tuchel || Imago

The tension was palpable, with assistant coach Anthony Barry later telling ITV at halftime that the team had displayed "fearful patterns" and struggled to execute their game plan during a nervy first half.

England will now prepare to face Ghana in their next group stage match on June 23, and a win for them could seal their qualification.

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