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Two Premier League giants eye controversial move for Mason Greenwood

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:11 - 19 June 2026
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Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is on the radar of Premier League clubs.
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Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up controversial moves for 24-year-old Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, as both Premier League clubs actively scour the market for attacking reinforcements. 

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Despite Greenwood enjoying an incredibly prolific 2025/26 campaign, registering an outstanding 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, Marseille are currently being forced to sell their star attacker to balance their budget and comply with DNCG financial regulations.

Compounded by a rumoured fallout with the club's hierarchy, the French outfit have slapped a firm €50 million valuation on the forward, who originally signed a long-term contract following his initial £26.6 million arrival in 2024. 

Consequently, his phenomenal form has attracted serious top-flight interest. Roma have pushed for the move, as Pulse Sports reported. English clubs are now reportedly in the race. 

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Mason Greenwood: a PR nightmare 

However, despite his undeniable on-pitch production, any formal pursuit or signing by Arsenal or Tottenham would undoubtedly trigger a PR nightmare, as Greenwood remains a pariah within English football

This stems from the dark circumstances surrounding his exit from Manchester United, which began with a suspension in January 2022 after he was formally charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. 

Although the Crown Prosecution Service officially dropped all criminal charges in February 2023 due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light, the public backlash forced United to abandon their internal plans to reintegrate him. 

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However, when Manchester United officially severed ties with the academy graduate, their concluding public statement controversially appeared to absolve him of direct legal wrongdoing.

That statement could be a caveat that interested English clubs might attempt to cite as justification for bringing the forward back to the Premier League.

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