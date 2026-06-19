Advertisement

'Not bad at all' – Finidi George applauds African teams’ resilience at 2026 World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:07 - 19 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Finidi George, former Super Eagles coach.
Finidi George, former Super Eagles coach.
Finidi George has praised Africa's representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles star Finidi George has commended Africa's representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing their performances as encouraging despite the challenges of competing on football's biggest stage.

Advertisement

The Nigerian legend, who represented the country at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, believes African teams have shown resilience and determination in their opening fixtures.

Finidi impressed by Morocco

Among the continent's representatives, Finidi singled out Morocco for special praise following their impressive performance against Brazil.

Advertisement

The former Ajax winger noted that the Atlas Lions demonstrated the quality and confidence that have made them one of Africa's strongest football nations in recent years.

"Not bad at all. I wouldn't say it has been bad for Africa. The first game at the World Cup is always very important. For most of the African teams, not losing was already a positive result," Finidi said via Footy Africa.

Finidi stressed that opening matches often play a decisive role in determining a team's fate at the World Cup.

Advertisement

According to the former Super Eagles coach, avoiding defeat in the first game keeps qualification hopes alive and reduces pressure heading into subsequent fixtures.

He added, "If you lose your first game, it becomes very difficult because you then have to win the next two matches. But if you get a draw, there is still hope."

Having experienced the World Cup firsthand with Nigeria's famous golden generation, Finidi understands the pressure and expectations that come with representing an African nation on the global stage.

Advertisement

His memories of USA '94 and France '98 remain some of the most celebrated moments in Nigerian football history, and he hopes the current crop of African stars can create similar memories.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen urges Lookman to join him at Galatasaray
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
Real shame that Osimhen, Lookman will not be seen - Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Nigeria’s World Cup absence
Osimhen lack the qualities to be Super Eagles captain
Super Eagles
19.06.2026
I cannot approve - Osimhen lack the qualities to be Super Eagles captain, says Nigerian legend
Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss
Football
19.06.2026
Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
Finidi George, former Super Eagles coach.
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
'Not bad at all' – Finidi George applauds African teams’ resilience at 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Power Rankings:  South Africa climb 11 places, Canada big winners as Qatar disappoint on Day 8
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings:  South Africa climb 11 places, Canada big winners as Qatar disappoint on Day 8