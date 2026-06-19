'Not bad at all' – Finidi George applauds African teams’ resilience at 2026 World Cup

Finidi George has praised Africa's representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Super Eagles star Finidi George has commended Africa's representatives at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing their performances as encouraging despite the challenges of competing on football's biggest stage.

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The Nigerian legend, who represented the country at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, believes African teams have shown resilience and determination in their opening fixtures.

Finidi impressed by Morocco

Among the continent's representatives, Finidi singled out Morocco for special praise following their impressive performance against Brazil.

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The former Ajax winger noted that the Atlas Lions demonstrated the quality and confidence that have made them one of Africa's strongest football nations in recent years.

"Not bad at all. I wouldn't say it has been bad for Africa. The first game at the World Cup is always very important. For most of the African teams, not losing was already a positive result," Finidi said via Footy Africa.

Finidi stressed that opening matches often play a decisive role in determining a team's fate at the World Cup.

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According to the former Super Eagles coach, avoiding defeat in the first game keeps qualification hopes alive and reduces pressure heading into subsequent fixtures.

He added, "If you lose your first game, it becomes very difficult because you then have to win the next two matches. But if you get a draw, there is still hope."

Having experienced the World Cup firsthand with Nigeria's famous golden generation, Finidi understands the pressure and expectations that come with representing an African nation on the global stage.

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