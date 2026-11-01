Advertisement

Don't sack Carrick yet — Ex-Manchester United boss begs club

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:54 - 01 November 2026
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly backed under-pressure boss Michael Carrick and urged the club to stick with him.
Advertisement

Carrick is under intense scrutiny after a nine-match winless run that has left United 17th in the Premier League, just outside the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea only increased the heat on the 45-year-old.

Despite the poor form, Solskjaer, who worked with Carrick as his assistant during his own time in charge, remains convinced his former colleague is the right man for the job.

Advertisement

“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet TV2.

“I think he’s the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s needed.”

The Norwegian also revealed he had recommended Carrick to United chiefs when the club were looking for a replacement for Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

“When I spoke to United, I also boasted about Michael. ‘If you choose him, you will get a good man,’ I said.”

Advertisement

Solskjaer admitted he still feels he has “something unresolved” at Old Trafford and was open to a return as interim manager in January.

However, he has made clear that Carrick should be given time rather than being dismissed.

Carrick is expected to remain in charge for the upcoming fixtures against Roma and Aston Villa before the international break, with his long-term future still uncertain.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Havertz end Gunners 14-year jinx at Anfield to send Arteta's charges 1st
Football
01.11.2026
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Havertz end Gunners 14-year jinx at Anfield to send Arteta's charges 1st
Don't sack Carrick yet — Ex-Manchester United boss begs club
Football
01.11.2026
Don't sack Carrick yet — Ex-Manchester United boss begs club
Mbappe, Bellingham, and Diomande Strike as Real Madrid Sweep Past Racing Santander
Football
01.11.2026
Mbappe, Bellingham, and Diomande Strike as Real Madrid Sweep Past Racing Santander
The plan worked — Taiwo Awoniyi delighted after super goal
Premier League
01.11.2026
The plan worked — Taiwo Awoniyi delighted after super goal
Barcelona star Fermin finally responds to Manchester United transfer interest
Football
01.11.2026
Barcelona star Fermin finally responds to Manchester United transfer interest
Victor Osimhen: Turkish expert reveals only chance teams have of beating Galatasaray to title
Football
01.11.2026
Victor Osimhen: Turkish expert reveals only chance teams have of beating Galatasaray to title