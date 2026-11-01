Don't sack Carrick yet — Ex-Manchester United boss begs club

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly backed under-pressure boss Michael Carrick and urged the club to stick with him.

Carrick is under intense scrutiny after a nine-match winless run that has left United 17th in the Premier League, just outside the relegation zone.

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Despite the poor form, Solskjaer, who worked with Carrick as his assistant during his own time in charge, remains convinced his former colleague is the right man for the job.

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“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet TV2.

“I think he’s the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s needed.”

🚨 Ole Gunnar Solskjær: “Michael Carrick has what it takes to take Man United forward, I think he’s the right man”. “He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s required. You don’t see that ‘devil’ in him. But it’s there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike”, told @ForzaFootball. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2026

The Norwegian also revealed he had recommended Carrick to United chiefs when the club were looking for a replacement for Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

“When I spoke to United, I also boasted about Michael. ‘If you choose him, you will get a good man,’ I said.”

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Solskjaer admitted he still feels he has “something unresolved” at Old Trafford and was open to a return as interim manager in January.

However, he has made clear that Carrick should be given time rather than being dismissed.