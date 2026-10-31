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We could have scored 3 — Man Utd boss Carrick positive despite Chelsea defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:47 - 31 October 2026
Michael Carrick insisted Manchester United were the better side for long periods despite a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea that extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions.
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United controlled large parts of the opening period and went into the break frustrated not to be ahead.

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The second half, however, unravelled quickly. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early after the restart, before Lisandro Martinez was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, resulting in a penalty that Cole Palmer converted.

Speaking after the match at Stamford Bridge, the under-pressure boss pointed to a strong first-half display in which his side created several clear opportunities.

“Half-time we could have and should have been up. Everything was positive as we hoped for,” Carrick said.

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“We could have made more chances. We looked in a good place.”

Carrick refused to criticise Martinez and focused instead on the positives.

“We have got to move forward and take the things that worked for us today. A lot of the good things, especially in the first half, and use that moving forward,” he added.

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The result leaves United just one point above the relegation zone, and piles further pressure on Carrick ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma.

The manager, however, maintained a defiant tone, insisting the first-half performance showed enough to build on.

Up next for United is the visit of Roma in the Champions League before a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday.

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