We could have scored 3 — Man Utd boss Carrick positive despite Chelsea defeat

Michael Carrick insisted Manchester United were the better side for long periods despite a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea that extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions.

United controlled large parts of the opening period and went into the break frustrated not to be ahead.

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Speaking after the match at Stamford Bridge, the under-pressure boss pointed to a strong first-half display in which his side created several clear opportunities.

“Half-time we could have and should have been up. Everything was positive as we hoped for,” Carrick said.

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“We could have made more chances. We looked in a good place.”

Carrick refused to criticise Martinez and focused instead on the positives.

“We have got to move forward and take the things that worked for us today. A lot of the good things, especially in the first half, and use that moving forward,” he added.

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The result leaves United just one point above the relegation zone, and piles further pressure on Carrick ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma.

The manager, however, maintained a defiant tone, insisting the first-half performance showed enough to build on.