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Brentford vs Nott'm Forest: Ola Aina struggles in Tricky Trees defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:41 - 31 October 2026
Brentford showed dominance, beating Nottingham Forest to move into 6th place.
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Brentford secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, capitalising on a first-half own goal and a late strike from Igor Thiago to claim all three points in the Premier League. 

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The encounter proved to be a frustrating outing for Nottingham Forest and manager Oliver Glasner. Despite controlling stretches of the play and creating several opportunities, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the final third. 

For Super Eagles star Ola Aina, the match was particularly disappointing, as the defender struggled to make a positive impact and was unceremoniously substituted at halftime.

Key match details 

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The match began with Nottingham Forest looking the more dangerous side. Morgan Gibbs-White and James McAtee both threatened the Brentford goal early on, but the visitors were ultimately undone by their own defensive misfortune. 

In the 30th minute, Nikola Milenković inadvertently diverted a cross from Dango Ouattara into his own net, giving Brentford a 1-0 lead against the run of play. 

Things could have been worse for Forest before the break, as Brentford's Mathias Jensen rattled the crossbar with a stunning free-kick in the 36th minute.

Seeking a tactical shift, Forest made a double substitution at halftime. Ola Aina, who had endured a quiet 45 minutes, was hooked and replaced by Daniel Muñoz in defence, while Ryan Yates came on for Xaver Schlager. 

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The changes nearly paid immediate dividends, but Yates inexplicably headed a golden opportunity over the bar early in the second half.

Despite Forest continuing to press for an equaliser, it was Brentford who delivered the knockout blow. In the 76th minute, Jaidon Anthony drove the ball across the face of the goal, and Igor Thiago's resulting shot took a heavy deflection off the unfortunate Milenković to beat goalkeeper Matz Sels, sealing the 2-0 victory for the hosts.

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