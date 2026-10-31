Brentford vs Nott'm Forest: Ola Aina struggles in Tricky Trees defeat

Brentford showed dominance, beating Nottingham Forest to move into 6th place.

Brentford secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, capitalising on a first-half own goal and a late strike from Igor Thiago to claim all three points in the Premier League.

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The encounter proved to be a frustrating outing for Nottingham Forest and manager Oliver Glasner. Despite controlling stretches of the play and creating several opportunities, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

For Super Eagles star Ola Aina, the match was particularly disappointing, as the defender struggled to make a positive impact and was unceremoniously substituted at halftime.

Key match details

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The match began with Nottingham Forest looking the more dangerous side. Morgan Gibbs-White and James McAtee both threatened the Brentford goal early on, but the visitors were ultimately undone by their own defensive misfortune.

In the 30th minute, Nikola Milenković inadvertently diverted a cross from Dango Ouattara into his own net, giving Brentford a 1-0 lead against the run of play.

Things could have been worse for Forest before the break, as Brentford's Mathias Jensen rattled the crossbar with a stunning free-kick in the 36th minute.

Seeking a tactical shift, Forest made a double substitution at halftime. Ola Aina, who had endured a quiet 45 minutes, was hooked and replaced by Daniel Muñoz in defence, while Ryan Yates came on for Xaver Schlager.

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The changes nearly paid immediate dividends, but Yates inexplicably headed a golden opportunity over the bar early in the second half.