Coventry vs Sunderland: Awoniyi breaks EPL duck to power Lampard's charges to victory

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first Premier League goal for Coventry City to inspire victory against basement side, Sunderland.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi delivered a commanding performance and scored his first goal of the Premier League campaign as Coventry City secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

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Th Premier League clash was billed as a massive "relegation six-pointer," pitting Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues against a rock-bottom Sunderland side managed by Régis Le Bris.

The hosts stepped up to the occasion with a vibrant attacking display, comfortably dismantling the Black Cats to claim a vital three points in their fight for survival.

Key match details

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Coventry City wasted no time asserting their dominance, taking the lead in the 17th minute when winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto found the back of the net.

The hosts continued to dictate the tempo, and their relentless pressure was rewarded again just before halftime. In the 37th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi silenced his early-season critics, striking past the Sunderland defence to double Coventry's advantage.

Awoniyi, who had endured a frustrating goalless streak to start the 2026/27 season, delivered a superb 72-minute shift, constantly troubling the visitors' defence before being substituted.

The momentum carried into the second half, with midfielder Jack Rudoni extending Coventry's lead to 3-0 in the 52nd minute, effectively putting the game out of reach.

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Sunderland managed a brief flicker of resistance in the 67th minute when Enzo Le Fée converted a penalty following a VAR review, but the visitors never looked capable of mounting a serious comeback.