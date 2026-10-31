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Man City vs Brighton: Citizens stunned as Seagulls claim first-ever away win at Etihad
Brighton made history at the Etihad Stadium, stunning Manchester City with a sensational 1-0 victory to claim their first-ever away win against the Citizens in the Premier League.
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Brighton won away at Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time in their history after claiming a shock 1-0 victory.
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