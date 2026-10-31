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Lookman restricted to 14 minutes of action as LaLiga goal drought continues in Atletico win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:16 - 31 October 2026
Atletico Madrid moved top of LaLiga with a controlled 2-0 win at Levante on Saturday, but it was another quiet afternoon for Ademola Lookman.
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Alejandro Grimaldo put Diego Simeone’s side ahead in the 36th minute, and Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead on 62 minutes, finishing off a quick counter-attack to settle the contest.

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Atletico converted both of their big chances, while Jan Oblak and his back line gave Levante few clear openings. The win lifts Atletico to 28 points.

Lookman spent most of the game watching from the bench. The Nigerian was introduced late in the second half and managed only 14 minutes of action, barely enough time to influence a match that was already effectively won.

It continues a frustrating spell for the Super Eagles star. His only LaLiga goal this season came in the 3-1 win over Sevilla on August 29, and he has not added to that tally since.

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The limited minutes will raise questions back home about where he fits in Simeone’s plans.

Levante had their moments, with Ivan Romero the home side’s best performer, but they never looked capable of a comeback.

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Simeone's men are a point clear of Barcelona, who have a game in hand, against Alaves on Sunday.

For Lookman, questions remain about his suitability for Simeone's system as his goalscoring struggles continue.

Atleti will now turn their attention to the midweek visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League before hosting Barcelona in a top-of-the-table clash next weekend.

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