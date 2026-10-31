Gabriel Sara marks 100th Galatasaray appearance by feeding ruthless Osimhen

Gabriel Sara celebrated his 100th appearance for Galatasaray in style, providing two crucial assists in a dominant 4-0 Süper Lig victory over Konyaspor to keep the champions top.

While Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to steal the headlines, the man pulling the tactical strings behind his clinical finishing has officially reached legendary status in Istanbul.

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Galatasaray’s midfield maestro Gabriel Sara took to the pitch on Friday night to mark a monumental milestone, registering his 100th official appearance in the famous yellow-and-red jersey.

And true to his reputation as the engine room of the defending champions, the 25-year-old Brazilian celebrated the landmark by putting on an absolute creative clinic.

Sara proved to be an unstoppable handful for Konyaspor, registering two brilliant assists to fuel Galatasaray's comfortable 4-0 away demolition and keep them firmly in control at the summit of the Süper Lig table.

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The Century Masterclass

Galatasaray’s media team immediately took to their official social media handles to celebrate their midfield engine, dropping a punchy tribute to his consistent playmaking ability:

“The meaning of this move hasn't changed in 100 matches: Assist time.”

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⚽️ G. Sara'nın serbest vuruştan ortasında Victor Osimhen yaptığı kafa vuruşuyla takımımızı 1-0 öne geçiren golü buluyor! 👏 #KNYvGS https://t.co/PktsKuqeh1 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 30, 2026

Sara backed up the club's high praise within just 12 minutes of kickoff. Standing over a dead ball, the midfielder floated a magnificent, pinpoint cross directly into the danger zone.

Osimhen read the flight beautifully, outmuscling his international teammate Chidozie Awaziem to power home a towering header and unlock his ninth league goal of an incredible season.

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The Brazilian maestro wasn't done pulling the strings. In the 49th minute, Sara cut through Konyaspor's lines once more, finding Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov inside the penalty box to secure his second assist of the evening and put the game completely out of reach.

The Metronome of the Champions

Since completing his multi-million dollar transfer to the Turkish giants, Gabriel Sara has transformed into an entirely indispensable figure under manager Okan Buruk.

Across his 100 matches, he has delivered three trophies, scored crucial goals in heated derbies against Fenerbahçe, and standardly established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Europe.

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His majestic display in Konya takes his total tally to an impressive seven goal contributions in just 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

With Galatasaray firing on all cylinders and the partnership between Gabriel Sara's elite vision and Victor Osimhen's lethal movement growing more devastating by the week, rival clubs across Turkey and Europe are facing a terrifying reality.

100 maçtır bu hareketin anlamı değişmedi: Asist zamanı. ✋ G. Sara 🦁 https://t.co/redghbY4MK — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 30, 2026