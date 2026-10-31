Why Osimhen allowed me take penalty - Galatasaray star Leao reveals

Galatasaray winger Rafael Leão has revealed the conversation that led Victor Osimhen to hand him the penalty against Konyaspor, allowing the Portuguese star to score his first goal for the club.

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The former AC Milan forward converted a second-half penalty to finally open his account for the Istanbul side after joining in the summer.

Speaking after the match, Leão expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian striker. “I’m very grateful to him [Osimhen]. He knows how much I struggled for that goal,” Leão said.

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He then explained the light-hearted exchange that took place before the spot-kick.

“Yesterday, Osimhen had his second child. So I told him this: you need to score 2 goals today. He scored the first one, but during the penalty, he gave the ball to me. We have a great group.”

@Buchi_Laba https://t.co/sltL18lKA0 — Tural Habibov (@TuralHabibov) October 30, 2026

Osimhen, Galatasaray’s regular penalty taker, had already found the net earlier in the game with a header. His decision to step aside allowed Leão to end his wait for a first goal in yellow and red.

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The result strengthened Galatasaray’s position at the top of the Super Lig table.