Calvin Bassey: Manchester United to make move for Super Eagles defender

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as they look to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window.

Calvin Bassey has developed into one of the Premier League's most dominant defenders, even earning praise from Manchester City's Erling Haaland last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to TEAMtalk, United’s recruitment team have been impressed by the 26-year-old’s consistent performances for Fulham in recent campaigns.

Bassey has established himself as one of the Cottagers' standout players and has even worn the captain’s armband under manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

The interest comes at a time when United’s defence has been under heavy scrutiny following consecutive heavy defeats to Como and Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club are already planning a significant defensive rebuild, with several senior players approaching the end of their contracts.

One of the key catalysts for any move could be the uncertain future of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine centre-back is in the final year of his deal and has been linked with an exit, with reports suggesting he could leave as early as January.

Martinez’s potential departure would create an immediate need for a reliable left-sided centre-back, a role Bassey has filled effectively for both club and country.

Advertisement

Advertisement